EXCLUSIVE: T.K. Cunningham On What Makes UCLA a Top School
The UCLA Bruins have been taregting many players in the 2027 recruiting class, as they look to build another solid class like many fans anticpate them to. The Bruins have offered many prospects, but one has really started to stand out.
T.K. Cunningham is a four-star edge rusher from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. Cunningham currently holds offers from many schools, including the Michigan State Spartans, Arizona, and, of course, the UCLA Bruins. The talented prospect is the younger brother of former Penn State football player T.A. Cunningham.
The UCLA Bruins target caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail where he stands in his current recruitment.
"UCLA is a very prestigious university, to be able to go to such a program and graduate with a degree would mean everything," Cunninngham stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The Bruins have many outstanding coaches that Cunningham is hopeful to build a relationship with, however, one coach has caught Cunningham's attention already before the June 15th contact period.
"I would like to build a relationship with Coach (DeShaun) Foster (Head Football Coach), seeing as he went there and played in nfl as well, I could see him being a key factor in my growth and success as a player."
Visiting is something the Grayson High School EDGE is planning on doing, as this is usually a crucial part of a player's recruitment
"Yes, I plan on taking a visit sometime to UCLA, not sure when, but most definitely plan on it."
There are many schools that have started to standout for the talented recruit, who has already started to receive offers from the best schools across the nation.
"Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, Florida State, and L SU are all schools that are standing out right now because of their relationship with me and the history of their programs."
There are many things that do and can come to mind for the propsect when he thinks of UCLA, but one of the things that comes to mind is their academic program.
"When I think of UCLA the first thing that comes to mind is one of the most distinguished schools in the entire nation, academically, culturally, and athletically."
There are many schools pushing for Cunningham, but that hasn't stopped the Bruins from being a top school early in his recruitment.
"They’re a very high contender in my recruitment. Who wouldn’t want to go to college in LA, get a great diploma from a school like UCLA, and be able to meet and network with the type that are out there."
