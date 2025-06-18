EXCLUSIVE: Giancarlo Cereghino Recaps His OV To UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have been looking to add more talent to their class at many skill positions, but a position that is often overlooked is the long snapper position. The Bruins have been targeting this position, and could very well bring a player into the 2026 class at the position.
The Bruins recently hosted a long snapper on his official visit, and are currently targeting two other programs to land the recruit. That recruit is Giancarlo Cereghino from the state of California. He currently attends Campolindo High School in Moraga, California.
He currently has three offers at this time. Those three offers are the California Golden Bears, the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the UCLA Bruins. Cerghino is looking for his school at the next level, with the Bruins holding a fair place in his recruitment. Following his official visit to UCLA, the Bruins' 2026 long snapper target caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"My visit went really well. I really appreciated UCLA rolling out the red carpet. They did so much for us recruits, but also showed what UCLA is all about. Coach Foster is building something special at UCLA," the long snapper target from inside the state of California confirmed when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The talented recruit had the chance to catch up with many of the coaches on the staff.
"I connected with Coach McElwain, Coach Goliver, Coach Toler, and Coach Foster. Coach McElwain and Coach Goliver because they coach special teams, and I connected with Coach Toler because he is from the Bay Area, just like me. And of course, I connected with Coach Foster because he is the head coach!"
The talented recruit shared his takeaways from his visit with the UCLA Bruins.
"I have a couple of takeaways from this visit, one of them is the love and hospitality UCLA offers. Another takeaway I have is that I will be extremely developed by the time I leave UCLA, if I decide to go."
The Bruins have many talented recruits on their big board that they are hopeful will pull the trigger soon, with Cereghino being their lone target at the long snapper position. That can be a huge positional need for the Bruins down the road, so they are hopeful to win the battle.
