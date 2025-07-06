EXCLUSIVE: Hakim Frampton Details His UCLA Bruins Offer And More
The UCLA Bruins have offered many prospects in the class of 2027. One of the players who he offered is 2027 prospect Hakim Frampton. Frampton is a very talented player from the state of California. He holds offers from many schools but recently started to stand out as a UCLA target.
Frampton caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss where the Bruins stand in his recruitment and more.
"Receiving an offer from UCLA is a significant milestone in my career. It reflects the coaching staff's beliefs in my skills on the football field, potential and upside, and fit within their program. Such an offer not only acknowledges my hard work and dedication but also opens doors to a prestigious institution known for its athletic and academic excellence. It means the coaches see me as a valuable asset who can contribute to the team’s success in the future, which is incredibly motivating," said the talented prospect when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins offer.
The talented prospect has a coach in mind whom he is looking forward to building a relationship with.
"Coach Foster, because he knows the Bruin way, and coaches meet because I love how he coaches, and is an outstanding professor of the game."
The talented prospect has already visited, but is he going to visit again? The talented prospect went more into detail with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"Yes, of course, I planned to get back up to Westwood. I’m looking forward to seeing what has changed since I’ve been there."
There are multiple schools that have started to stand out for the prospect.
"Texas A&M because they were one of the first schools to recruit me, and they love me, and Ole Miss as well. I have great chemistry and connections with the coaches up in Oxford, University of Arkansas is building a great relationship with they have been calling a lot and checking in on me."
What comes to mind when the prospect thinks of UCLA?
"When I think of UCLA I think of being home, it reflects a personal connection that goes beyond just the school’s reputation. The legacy of my cousin Jaleel Waddooo and my great uncle Uncle Karim aka Sharmon Shaw."
The Bruins have a great standing right now for the prospect.
"The Bruins have a strong position in my recruiting. They have a rich history and a solid program that emphasizes both athletics and academics."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.