EXCLUSIVE: Damani Porras Talks Priority Recruitment From UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have been recruiting the class of 2027 very heavily as of late with many talented prospects becoming an early target and priority. These targets come from a large variety of states, positions, heights, weights, and many other valid details that matter.
Sometimes going with old reliability is exactly what is needed, and in this case, it is exactly that. The UCLA Bruins have been targeting players from inside the state and even target many players from a specific high school. That school is Downey High School. One of the targets they have been after is Damani Porras. Porras is a very talented wide receiver from the state of California. He is a priority target for many schools, including the UCLA Bruins.
The talented wide out recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his UCLA Bruins offer, recruitment, visit plans, and many more key details. Here is what he had to say.
"It means allot to be offered by UCLA especially because it’s a great school," the UCLA Bruins target stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The talented prospect is looking forward to building a relationship with a specific coach on his staff. He detailed who and more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I'm looking forward to building a relationship with Coach TD because he’s a great coach and his energy is just there. He makes it seem like we already have a strong connection
Will the talented prospect be visiting the UCLA Bruins? He expresses more in detail what is next for him.
"Yes I do plan to visit. I plan to visit because I wanna get the feeling of what it means to be a Bruin," said Porras.
There are multiple schools that have started to become a player for the propsect. this includes the UCLA Bruins.
"Schools that are standing out to me are Oklahoma State, the university of Arizona, and UCLA."
The talented prospect breaks down what comes to mind when he thinks of the UCLA Bruins.
"When I think of UCLA, what comes to mind is the Rose Bowl. It comes to mind because of the intense environment."
"The Bruins currently stand as one of my top choices. I say that because of some players I met, they’re really cool, and Coach TD comes off as a great mentor. Overall, that’ll be a place I’d like to visit."
