EXCLUSIVE: 2027 Sione Felila States Where The Bruins Stand
The UCLA Bruins have targeted many prospects recently, including the class of 2027 standout Sione Felila. Felila is a very talented prospect from the state of California.
The California high school star attends Oak Hills High School in Hesperia, California. The talented prospect holds offers from many schools such as the Arizona Wildcats, the UCLA Bruins, the Oregon Ducks, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and many more.
The talented recruit recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss his offer, his recruiting updates, visit plans, and many more details that UCLA Bruins fans need to know before he progresses in his recruitment.
"It means a lot to be offered by UCLA because they have been recruiting me for a long time already," the UCLA Bruins target stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins offer and more.
The talented prospect would then jump deeper into which coaches he is looking forward to speaking with the most and why.
"I’m looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Franklin because he is newer than the other coaches I know. Coach Malloe was the first one to start talking to me so he and I have a good relationship already," the UCLA Bruins target said.
Does the prospect have any visits planned to visit UCLA?
"I do not have any visits planned yet."
Which schools have started to stand out for the very talented prospect?
"UCLA, Oregon, Notre Dame, TCU, CAL, and Utah, not in that particular order. These schools have stood out because they have shown love and real interest in me, which I appreciate deeply."
The talented prospect thinks of one of his recent teammates that is now at UCLA when he thinks of the Bruins.
"When I think of UCLA, the first thing that comes to mind is, of course, my recent teammate Karson, but also the love that they have shown to me."
Where do the UCLA Bruins stand in his recruitment at this time? He details why they are on the higher end instead of the middle pack or lower in his recruitment.
"They are really high mainly because of their early recruiting and how they recruit me."
