2026 UCLA Recruit Position Roundup: Secondary, Part 2
Welcome to a new series on UCLA Bruins on SI. The 2026 UCLA Recruit Position Roundup is going to detail the Bruins' commits and what national recruiting analysts are saying about them. For the fifth and final edition of the series, we're diving into one of UCLA's most promising position groups of 2026's recruiting class -- the secondary.
Despite losing the battle for three-star defensive back Dylan Waters to Utah on Tuesday, the Bruins still have a promising group of four recruits in the secondary that are sure to make waves in Westwood.
With that being said, let's take a look at the last two of UCLA's four total commitments in the secondary for part two of this series and what national recruiting analysts had to say about them:
Logan Hirou, 3-Star Safety, Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.)
Hirou is one of two UCLA safeties to pledge to Westwood, along with Madden Solia, and has a 247Sports Composite Rating of 0.8619 and comes in as the 98th-ranked recruit in California.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety committed to the Bruins on June 10 and joins 13 other recruits to pledge to UCLA in the month. He had offers from the likes of Cal, Arizona, Utah and Princeton along with the Bruins.
Here's what national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Greg Biggins, had to say about Hirou in his evaluation of him upon his commitment:
"Hirou is a talented safety prospect and one of the most physical players out West. He loves to hit and has an old school vibe to his game. A rangy playmaker in the secondary who shows excellent ball skills and covers a lot of ground. A true every down safety with a high football IQ and you can play him in any situation.
"Big enough and tackles well enough to even move down in the box when you want another run defender and should have no issues covering tight ends out of the backfield. Among the best open field tacklers in the region and has high level football instincts as well. Want to see continue to improve athletically but really like the football player and the off the field work ethic and intangibles check out as well."
Joshua Mensah, 3-Star ATH/CB, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Fontana
Mensah is UCLA's only Athlete commitment and plays both sides of the ball in high school. Nonetheless, many expect him to play cornerback. He pledged to the Bruins along with his Rancho Cucamonga High School teammate Justin Lewis on June 8.
The touted athlete had offers from Arizona, BYU, Cal and Colorado State. He visited Westwood a week after he committed on June 13.
Here's what Biggins had to say about Mensah:
"Mensah is a two-way athlete who shows the ability to play on either side of the ball at the college level. Offers a ton of positional versatility and can play receiver, safety or corner but likely projects best in the secondary. Has a corner frame, moves well and shows excellent football instincts. Closes on the football, jumps routes and has very good ball skills.
"Is explosive as a pass catcher, shows off strong hands and runs well after the catch. He had to sit out five games last season after transferring from Etiwanda to Rancho Cucamonga but looks primed for a monster senior year. Mensah is an ascending player and someone who’s definitely trending in the right direction as a prospect."
