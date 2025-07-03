Who Committed To UCLA In June?
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting many of the nation's best prospects from all over the country, and has landed many of their top targets on their 2026 recruiting board.
In the month of June, the majority of the work is done, as they have landed many recruits. They landed 15 of their commits out of their grand total of 21 players in the class thus far. That is good enough to land them inside the top 20 overall, with many of their commits in June being their top guys in the class thus far.
Recently, UCLA Bruins On SI revisited the electric month of June, as they absolutely hit a home run in the month where we saw the conclusion of official visits and the commitment of many.
Here are a few names that fans need to know along with the full list that committed in June.
Johnnie Jones - Committed to UCLA
Jones committed to the UCLA Bruins all the way from the state of Florida. He will be leaving one sunny state to attend the other, as he is set to be one of the better players in the class, as he is already ranked as a high four-star at this time. He committed to the UCLA Bruins over the Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and others.
Micah Smith - Committed to UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have been looking to build their offensive line up for whatever QB they have that will commit to them in this class, and they have done just that. This includes the addition of Micah Smith, who will join Jones at the top of the class. He is also rated as a high four-star in the recruiting class and has been towards the top of the class.
Xavier Warren - Committed to UCLA
This commitment was huge as this came right before the Bruins lost out on the Pula brothers, and they were two of the wide receiver commits in the class. The Georgetown star is one of the best wide receivers in their class, and he came at a perfect time as he followed behind their swing and miss on Georgia flip target and current Miami Hurricanes commit Vance Spafford.
Here is the full list of players who committed in the month of June.
• Johnnie Jones
• Micah Smith
• Xavier Warren
• Toray Davis
• David Schwerzel
• Ramzak Fruean
• Xavier Stinson
• Madden Soliai
• Malaki Soliai-Tui
• Cooper Javorksy
• Logan Hirou
• Justin Lewis
• Joshua Mensah
• Santana Carlos
• Giancarlo Cereghino
