UCLA's Red-Hot June Recruiting Roundup, Part 1
UCLA was one of the hottest programs in June on the recruiting trail, locking down 15 of its 21 total commitments over the span of the month.
After a red-hot stretch that even saw two de-commits towards the end, DeShaun Foster mustered up the Bruins' best recruiting class in over a decade. The class sits at No. 16 in the nation on 247 Sports' 2026 team recruiting rankings headed into July with plenty more potentially coming.
With that being said, let's take a look at the first five June pledges and how they'll help UCLA.
All evaluations are courtesy of 247Sports and BruinReportOnline reporters, writers and recruiting analysts.
Micah "Champion" Smith | 4-Star IOL | June 7
The Vero Beach (Florida) commit kickstarted UCLA's June in a big way, coming in as Foster's highest-rated pledge ever at the time of his commitment on June 7.
Experienced prep offensive lineman with the ideal blend of height, weight and length that warrants a look on the outside, but might ultimately be better suited for an interior posting. Flashes impressive knock-back pop with his punch and has the lateral quickness to dispatch assignments on short pulls in a zone-blocking scheme. A bit tight in the knees, but can get underneath defenders and take them for a ride. Will struggle at times with a sudden charge, but appears to be ahead of the curve in pass protection as he cycles through his transitions and adjusts to his target. Spent junior year working at right tackle in a spread attack and frequently mauled inferior competition. Also got valuable snaps on the other side of the ball. Likely going to need some time to get adjusted to the speed and power of the collegiate game, but projects at this stage as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that can offer some guard-tackle versatility. -- Andrew Ivins, 247Sports Director of Scouting
Justin Lewis | 3-Star CB | June 8
While on campus for a 7-on-7 tournament, Lewis dazzled, got an offer from the Bruins and committed on the spot alongside his Rancho Cucamonga (California) teammate on the same day.
Lewis is a long boundary corner who can smother an opposing receiver. He’s pushing 6-2, 170 pounds and plays a physical game. He’s very strong in run support and isn’t afraid to get downhill and lay the wood to an opposing ball carrier. He uses his length well and is strong in press coverage where he can bully opposing receivers. He has the speed to turn and run with a receiver down the field and has continued to improve his short area quickness and ability to close. His upside is high because of his length and natural athleticism and he projects as a high Power 4 prospect at the next level. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Joshua Mensah | 3-Star ATH | June 8
Mensah was also given an offer on the spot at the high school tournament, pledging right away and joining his teammate, Justin Lewis in Westwood.
Mensah is a two-way athlete who shows the ability to play on either side of the ball at the college level. Offers a ton of positional versatility and can play receiver, safety or corner but likely projects best in the secondary. Has a corner frame, moves well and shows excellent football instincts. Closes on the football, jumps routes and has very good ball skills. Is explosive as a pass catcher, shows off strong hands and runs well after the catch. He had to sit out five games last season after transferring from Etiwanda to Rancho Cucamonga but looks primed for a monster senior year. Mensah is an ascending player and someone who’s definitely trending in the right direction as a prospect. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Ramzak Fruean | 3-Star LB | June 9
The No. 3 recruit out of the state of Washington, Fruean chose UCLA over the likes of Oregon State, Arizona State, Boise State and BYU.
Fruean is an exciting linebacker prospect and one of the most versatile defensive players out West. Plays a lot of safety at the high school level, showing plenty of range and athleticism but projects as an outside ‘backer at the next level. With an athletic 6-foot-4, 210 pound frame, Fruean actually looks lean and has a ton of room to grow and add good weight and it won’t shock us if he even plays some as an edge rusher in certain situations. His combination of size, athleticism and physicality jumps out and he's a true three-phase defender who can play in space, rush the passer and drop in coverage. He's a big hitter who flashes knock-back ability and we really like where his game is trending. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Johnnie Jones Jr. | 4-Star OT | June 9
Still UCLA's biggest commitment of the season, Jones Jr. replaced Smith as Foster's highest-rated recruit just a few days after committing.
Scratchcard of an offensive tackle prospect that looks to have the size and athleticism to man the left side of a line at the game’s highest levels. Blessed with a prototypical frame as he measured right around 6-foot-6, 315 pounds summer before junior year and came in with a near 7-foot-1 wingspan. Spent much of youth focused on basketball until he earned a starting role as a sophomore for Florida’s 2M state champions. Much more versed in run blocking than he is in pass protection at this stage as he has primarily been tasked with moving people in a downhill, power-based scheme that features plenty of misdirection. Displays the ability to not only get low in a three-point stance, but can shoot out of it and strike opponents. Will match and mirror with his agility once engaged, but needs to get better at finding and maintaining leverage. Must also learn how to sync up his hands and feet while trying to extend the arc. Might not be the most polished corner protector as he needs plenty of technical refinement, but is the type of big man that has a higher ceiling than most given the combination of his reach and dexterity. Needs to commit to the process, but projects as a potential multi-year starter for a College Football Playoff contender after a few developmental semesters. -- Andrew Ivins, 247Sports Director of Scouting
