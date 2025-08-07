Detailing The Latest Around UCLA's Peter Bourque
The UCLA Bruins have done a great job when it comes to recruiting players in a plethora of different programs, as they continue to do a great job when it comes to recruiting players from all over the nation.
The Bruins have done a good job in the 2026 class, as they have done a great job when it comes to recruiting many of their top targets in the recruiting class. They have fallen short at times, but for the most part they have done a great job.
The Bruins have continued to recruit in the 2026 class, as they still need to land a few positions, but they have primarily moved on to the 2027 recruiting class, as they have offered many different players in the class, and at a plethora of different positions.
One of the positions that they have been recruiting heavily, including the quarterback position, as they have done a great job when it comes to identifying the players that they are targeting, and pursuing those players. The Bruins recently offered one of the best QBs in the 2027 class. The player that they offered being Peter Bourque. Borque is one of the better players in the state that he resides in, as he resides in the state of Massachusetts.
Bourque is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Massachusetts and is rated as the 6th best quarterback in the country. He is one of the prized recruits that the nation is hopeful of landing, as he is rated as the 75th player in the nation.
Bourque attends arguably the most popular program in the state of Massachusetts, as he attends Tabor Academy High School, which is the home of two current Bruins commits. Those commits are Carter Gooden and Marcus Almada, who are both linemen for the high school program, but is committed to the Bruins.
Bourque holds many different offers, but the Bruins will need to beat out multiple schools if they want to land his commitment. Bourque has been recruited heavily by many schools, including the Michigan Wolverines.
Michigan is hopeful to land him, and is looking to land the prospect sooner rather than later, but the Penn State Nittany Lions have been the biggest challenge to them. Bourque is also being recruited by Georgia, but they seem to be behind both Michigan and Penn State, with the UCLA Bruins finally throwing their name in the hat.
