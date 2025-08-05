Will UCLA Bring in This Blue Chip 2027 WR?
The UCLA Bruins have done a great job in the 2027 recruiting class, as they are off to a great start in the class. The Bruins have landed two of their top targets in the. 2027 recruiting class, as they are hopeful to make a difference in the recruiting class, which could follow one of the best classes for the Bruins in recent memory.
They have landed Royalton Allen, who is one of the better players in the class at this time, especially at his position. He is one of the most electric players on the defensive side of the football, but what makes him such an elite-level prospect is the fact he gets snaps on both offense and defense. He could find himself getting snaps on both sides in college, but his primary position group will be the defensive back room.
The Bruins landed him more recently than their first commit, as their first commit in the class was Demaje Riley. Riley is one of the better players on the offensive side of the football, with the potential to be one of the better wide receiver prospects in the class when it is all said and done. He has been committed since November of 2024, and has remained solid so far.
The Bruins are targeting many more top prospects, including another wide receiver that has hit the scene very hard thus far. The player that is being talked about is Eli Ferguson.
Ferguson is one of the better players in the state of Tennessee and has many different offers. Some of his top offers include the Tennessee Volunteers, the Ole Miss Rebels, the Kentucky Wildcats, and many more. He also holds an offer from the UCLA Bruins who has been one of the top schools in his recruitment, as they are hopeful to land the Nashville, Tennessee standout.
He is one of the better wide receivers in the class, as he plays alongside Kesean Bowman (who was a UCLA Bruins target), but committed to the Oregon Ducks. They are arguably the best wide receiver duo in the country, and have many different quality traits.
Ferguson will be one of the better players in the nation when it is all over with, as he is quickly becoming what could be the best wide receiver not only in the state of Tennessee, but potentially in the Bruins class if he was to commit to the Bruins down the line. No decision timeline has been stated, but the Bruins will hope to get him on a visit sooner rather than later.
