Khalil Terry's Intriguing Ties to UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have been looking to him some home runs in the 2027 recruiting class, with the possibility of bringing in more players sooner rather than later.
The Bruins have two commitments at this time, as they have landed an offensive star and a two-way star that will be prioritized on defense. The player that will be playing both ways is extremely talented two-way prospect Royalton Allen. Allen is one of the better two-ways in the class, but will likely play defensive more at the next level.
The Bruins are one of the better program when it comes to recruiting defensive players, as they are targeting many high level players in the secondary. One of the talented players that they have been targeting is Khalil Terry. Terry is one of the better players in the nation, and has many different offers at this time. Terry was previously committed to a college program, before announcing his de-commitment back in June. He was committed to the Michigan State Spartans before announcing his de-commitment.
The talented prospect is connected to the UCLA Bruins more than some may know, as he is set to become one of the primary targets in the class for the Bruins. One of his primary coaches at Michigan State when he was committed is now coaching at the UCLA Bruins. That coach being Coach meat (cornerbacks coach) who spent the 2024 season at Michigan State. This is something that not only led to the player's de-commitment from the Spartans, but also the recruitment he is holding high for the Bruins. He detailed this with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"Obviously, I was committed to Michigan State and Coach Meat was my lead recruiter, so there’s a real relationship with him. I look forward to continuing to build with him and Coach Lynn as well. Coach Meat was really one of the first to believe in me, and I appreciate him for that. Coach Lynn is my position coach, so it’s important for us to build a relationship."
What makes this situation even more intriguing is the fact that he attends Tustin High School, which is the same school that head football coach DeShaun Foster attended. He detailed how he already has a good relationship with the prospect.
"I really like UCLA quite a bit. My relationships with Coach Meat and Coach Foster are obviously there. The recent hire of Marshawn Friloux was a big deal to me since I’ve known him well before he was at Sac State or UCLA. Relationships will obviously play a big part in where I eventually end up."
