How did Bruins Beat Out Ohio State for 4-Star OL?
It was was arguably one of the biggest days in DeShaun Foster's UCLA tenure, four-star offensive lineman Micah "Champion" Smith announced his commitment to the Bruins on Saturday.
The highly-touted recruit chose Westwood over a handful of big programs like Alabama, Illinois, South Carolina, Tennessee and Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State.
Smith is Foster's highest-rated commit since being handed the keys to the program in February 2024. The Vero Beach, Florida product is also UCLA's highest rated commit in their 2026 class of recruits.
So, how did Foster and the Bruins beat out Ryan Day and the Buckeyes among other schools?
According to ESPN, Smith's decision to join UCLA was heavily influenced by his relationship with Bruins offensive line coach Andy Kwon, who just joined UCLA this offseason. Kwon's development plan present to Smith during his spring visit was reportedly a huge driver in the recruit's decision.
"My relationship with [Kwon] was a huge factor," Smith told ESPN. "That's the person that's going to develop you. The culture of the program, that connection with the O-line coach and the opportunity to play when I get there were all big for me."
Smith, a a 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive tackle is ranked No. 46 in ESPN's top 300 recruits of 2026. He's the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in the nation. The recruit took his official visit to Westwood in May and knew right then and there that he wanted to be a Bruin.
"I just felt it when I went there -- it felt like home to me," Smith told ESPN. "I was never certain of when I was going to commit. But when I felt right about it, I knew I was going to be ready to make that the time to do it. It felt right."
If he were to sign, he'd be the Bruins' highest-rated signee since quarterback Dante Moore in 2023. Smith joins a program where, this time next year, he could be protecting standout transfer Nico Iamaleava, or his brother, Madden, if he doesn't opt for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Foster continues to ride the momentum into his second season of what fans are deeming the "Fos Era." After finishing last season, their inaugural year in the Big Ten, 5-7, the Bruins' trajectory couldn't be any better.
