UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: June Recruiting Roundup
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we round up a steaming hot June recruiting trail for DeShaun Foster and preview what is next to come.
To watch today's episode, view below:
Despite losing the battle for three-star defensive back Dylan Waters to Utah on Tuesday, the UCLA Bruins still have a promising group of four recruits in the secondary that are sure to make waves in Westwood.
After dropping four spots on 247Sports' national class of 2026 team rankings due to the de-commitments of Jaron and Kennan Pula, DeShaun Foster is looking to close out visit season with a bang.
Look no further than three-star McClymonds (Calif.) Oakland cornerback Rahsjon Duncan, who is in contention for UCLA's attraction. He has offers and close reported interest from Washington, Arizona and Arizona State after visitng each of the schools along with the Bruins on June 13.
The BruinReportOnline staff detailed an updated tracker on various UCLA prospects and noted that the Bruins may be pretty close to landing Duncan and bolstering their recruiting class.
"Duncan was offered last month and the Bruins got a visit from him earlier in June. They just landed a former Mack player in running back Javian Thomas from Cal and he's been putting in a word for the Bruins with Duncan. Arizona State already hosted him for a visit and he loved it in Tempe, while Arizona also hosted him. Washington got him to campus last weekend and made a big push, so while it's down to these four schools, this is looking more like a UCLA-Washington showdown."
UCLA has a pretty formidable secondary class in 2026, with Joshua Mensah, Justin Lewis, Logan Hirou and Madden Soliai. Duncan would be yet another great addiditon to a surging Bruins 2026 class.
National recruiting analyst for 247Sports, Greg Biggins, wrote an evaluation on the touted corner this month. This is what he had to say about him:
"Duncan is on the short list when talking about the most physical defensive backs out West. He’s a pure corner but hits like a safety and with his frame and play style, we could easily see him grow in to the position. Shows excellent cover instincts and hits like a truck in run support. His versatility is definitely a strength and not only is he capable of playing anywhere in the secondary, he’s skilled enough at receiver to play at the Power 4 level on offense as well. An explosive athlete who shows both initial quickness and the top end speed to sprint past a secondary. A two time Oakland Section Champion in the 100m and 200m and his speed definitely shows up on the football field. When you look at his frame and length, along with his physicality and ball skills, Duncan has one of the highest ceilings of any defensive back prospect in the region."
