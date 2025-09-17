Three Names UCLA Can't Afford to Have De-Commit
The UCLA Bruins have lost multiple different commits following the recent news of a coaching fire, but they're still hopeful that they can continue to keep some of these prospects, as I recently just broke down a list of three names that they cannot have de-commit from.
Take a look.
Three Names UCLA Can't Afford to Have De-Commit
Kenneth Moore III
While many of the long lasting commits for the UCLA Bruins have already announced that they will be entering the pool yet again as an uncommitted prospect Kenneth Moore has yet to make that decision, which is very intriguing as he is the longest lasting commit at this time and the only commitment that was made in the year of 2024 that lasts instead of the year of 2025.
He is an extremely talented in state wide receiver with plenty of potential and he continues to do his job at a very high level at the high school level but at the same time he is someone that is very levelheaded and someone that loves this program which is someone that you can't afford to lose as he has the chance to be able to keep some of these guys in the boat, as they have already lost a plethora of different commits, and they will likely lose even more now that a guy like DeShaun Foster is gone.
Micah Smith
The reason why Smith is on this list is simply due to the fact that he is the most blue-chip type prospect that they have on the offensive side who is still committed. The teams that he committed to the UCLA Bruins over include programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Tennessee Volunteers, which goes to say exactly how crucial this victory was for the UCLA Bruins and doing all that work shouldn't go down the toilet as the talented Bruins would love to keep his commitment and will fight for this commitment as there is still plenty of time for them to land their next head coach, but the level of uncertainty could very well lead to something that Bruins fans aren't excited for.
Carter Gooden
It is a similar situation when you start to speak about Gooden. Who is one of the more talented, defensive prospects that they have?
The only difference is the fact that one of his teammates is committed, and for all we know, this could be a downhill spiral. The Bruins absolutely cannot afford to lose his commitment, which is something that they have already acknowledged, and will look to continue to push for as they hope that he and the rest of the players committed at this time stay committed.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.