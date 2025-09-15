Camden Jensen Provides UCLA Bruins Updates
The UCLA Bruins have been doing their job at a very high level when it comes to recruiting the class of 2026 heavily.
This is something that the Bruins have made a priority, as it is no secret that the Bruins have been able to land multiple different prospects from many different states, including the state of Colorado, where they landed one of the better offensive prospects in the state.
Camden Jensen is one of the better players in the class, as he is one of the better tight ends not only in the 2026 class but in the country. He plays for Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado. The Colorado prospect has been loyal to the UCLA Bruins ever since he committed.
He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his college commitment updates, as well as more key details that he has at this time in his recruitment. Take a look.
EXCLUSIVE: Camden Jensen Talks UCLA Bruins Updates
- "It's been good, I’m happy," said the UCLA Bruins tight end commit when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins commitment.
The talented prospect is one of the main commits in the class. he has been able to communicate with this staff very frequently as has majority of the commits in the 2026 class has been able to. This is what makes the Bruins as intriguing as they are on the recruiting trail.
Jensen went into a conversation about which coach he talks to the most and how the conversations are on the recruiting trail.
"I've been talking with Coach Jerry the most, and the conversations are great," the talented recruit stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
He then discussed which game he will be attending as a visitor, as he already has set one game for a visit, which is one of the more popular games on the slate for the UCLA Bruins this season.
- "I will be out for the Penn State game," the talented prospect said.
A team that already defeated the UCLA Bruins in the season is the one team that is starting to try to attempt to recruit him.
- "UNLV is the most recent school that tried to get me to visit, but no one has tried to flip me, really."
Will Jensen stick it out with the UCLA Bruins or is he looking to visit anywhere else at this time?
- "Nope, I’m all in with UCLA."
