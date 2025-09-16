Julius LaRosa Drops Details Surrounding UCLA Recruitment
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the more intriguing teams when it comes to offering different prospects in the 2027 classes as this is the class that they have been targeting the most recent after landing, a large majority of their top targets in the 2026 class before things went south following a guy like DeShaun Foster being fired, which led to many different players being de-committed at this time.
One of the players that they have already offered is Julius LaRosa. LaRosa is one of the better defensive linemen in the country; however, there is still some work that he needs to do, as well as this program needs to do, in his recruitment for things to go exactly how the Bruins would want them to if they would take his commitment.
EXCLUSIVE: Julius LaRosa Details UCLA Standpoint
- "UCLA is doing well in my recruitment because they have been keeping in touch with sending graphics and different things," the talented recruit stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins recruitment as they have been targeting him very heavily along with multiple different players at the position, but one could argue that he is towards the top of that list.
The talented prospect would then go into detail about something that he hopes will change in his current recruiting standpoint with the UCLA Bruins.
- "I haven’t really spoken to any coaches much for real but hoping that changes."
Will the UCLA Bruins prospect be visiting the UCLA Bruins or this out of question at this time?
- "Yes, and whenever they give me the opportunity to, and I would love to be back up there on an official visit."
There are multiple schools that have started to stand out in his recruitment, simply due to the amount of activity that they have done or have participated in when it comes to his recruitment including three schools that are among the best at this as they like to be active in a lot of different recruitment and more particular guys like LaRosa, who has one of the more popular names.
- "UCF, Louisville, and Kansas has been the most active."
The talented prospect is hopeful that the UCLA Bruins can improve, but what do they need to improve on if they want to jump up in the rankings for his recruitment?
- "Staying more in touch and showing more attention."
