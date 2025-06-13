Fans React To Newest Bruins' Offensive Line Commit
The UCLA Bruins have many talented recruits consistently visiting them, and giving them the attention that they have rightfully earned, which is a big reason why they have been able to land many of their top targets at a plethora of different positions.
The Bruins have had a great month of June thus far, as they have landed seven commits just this month alone, including the commitment of their newest offensive lineman surfacing on Thursday. That was when talented three-star offensive lineman and San Juan Hills High School star from San Juan Capistrano, California, Cooper Javorsky announced his commitment to the UCLA Bruins.
According to 247Sports, Javorsky is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound frame who ranks as the 69th best interior offensive lineman, 90th best in the state of California, and the 1,049th best prospect in the country. Although these are his current rankings,. many expect him to skyrocket in the 2026 recruiting class, as he remains to be one of the better interior offensive lineman in the countrty regardless of ranking.
Javorsky left a message on his X account when he committed to the Bruins over the UNLV Rebels, Auburn Tigers, and many more schools.
"I’m COMMITTED to UCLA! To my family, thank you for being my foundation and @apjacobs for never letting me settle. To the entire @UCLAFootball staff, thank you for believing in me and who I can become. I won’t take this for granted. #4sup
@sjhhsfootball ➡️@UCLAFootball @FrithRobert @CoachBradCurtis"
Greg Biggins from 247Sports recently evaluated the prospect as well. Here is what he had to say.
"Javorsky had a big off-season and established himself as one of the top offensive lineman out West. Plays predominately right tackle but we think he slides inside and moves to guard or even center in college. In fact, center could be the ultimate meal ticket for him and he has all the traits you want to see at the position," said Biggins.
What will the Bruins be seeing early in his career? A tough player to say the least.
An extremely tough and physical player who plays with leverage and balance and is a true finisher. Shows excellent feet and flexibility in his ability to pick up stunts and late-moving targets. A strong base allows him to sit and stay in front of inside bull rushers and shows off very strong hands as well. Has a solid wrestling background and has definitely aided in terms of his fluidity as an athlete and tenacious and rugged style of play."
The offensive lineman could play on the defensive line if needed as he has shown many great things. Biggins also detailed what he lacks, but believes that won't hold him back.
"Two-way snaps are there as well, and he made plays along the defensive line that flashed his athleticism and relentless style of play. May lack ideal length but still like the prospect and can see as a multi-year starter at the high Power 4 level."
Fans didn't waste any time as they started to react to the Bruins' good news.
One follower of Javorsky's recruitment stated, "From Jake's little brother running around the little league field to a D1 STUD!!! My man!!! You and your siblings are ATHLETES!!"
Another fan said, "Welcome to Westwood sir!"
A fan added, "Welcome home , 4's up."
