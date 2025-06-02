EXCLUSIVE: Cooper Javorsky Previews Upcoming Official Visit With UCLA
Cooper Javorsky has been one of the Bruins' top targets since he received his offer. Javorsky is a three-star offensive lineman who hails from San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano, California. The talented prospect has held his offer since May 13th, 2025, and has since then scheduled an official visit to Los Angeles to visit the UCLA Bruins.
He is set to visit them on the 6th and stay for multiple days, but first, he caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to preview his visit.
"Even though I live in Southern California and have been on campus and to games, I’ve never really had the full experience of being ON campus as a recruit," the Bruins target stated to Bruins On SI. "I’m excited to actually see everything, from the football facilities to the academic side, and get a feel for what life would be like as a student athlete at UCLA. Meeting the staff and players and seeing how they do things day to day is something that I’m really looking forward to."
There are many great coaches at UCLA, but for Javorsky, there is a specific coach who has started to stand out.
"Coach (Andy) Kwon has stood out, and I'm looking forward to seeing him for sure! As the offensive line coach, he’s the one whom I’d be working with the closest, and that relationship is important to me. I also can’t wait to meet Coach Foster, as I really respect what he is building. I like the energy and direction he’s taking the program."
Each official visit that Javorsky is scheduled to take will hold significant value, as this could be the determining factor on where he ends up.
"This visit, like all of them, is really important to me," said Javorsky. "I know some people might look at things like conference, rankings, or hype, but for me, it’s deeper than that. I’m looking for a place where the culture is real. Where guys push each other. Where there’s accountability and where development matters. I want to be somewhere that helps me grow as a player and as a person.
I think that the relationship with the O-Line coach is huge, too! I’ve been fortunate to have coaches who believe in me and push me the right way, so that’s something I’m paying close attention to. A visit gives me a chance to see how coaches interact with players when the cameras are off. I've been on several unofficial visits to schools, and seeing the interaction really shows a lot about the culture and how genuine everything is. I don’t want to make a decision based just on logos or what people think I should do. I want to be part of something that fits who I am and who I want to become. So, getting on campus and getting a feel for everything is a big part of the process."
Multiple schools will be gaining a visit from the offensive lineman, as he has already set four official visits.
"UCLA, Auburn, UNLV, and Montana State are set up. I’m still talking to a few other schools as well. Will visits decide everything? Not necessarily. They are definitely a big part, but I think it will come down to where I feel most at home and where I can be developed, on and off the field."
