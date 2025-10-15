All Bruins

UCLA Extends Offer to 2028 Wide Receiver

UCLA is using their recent on-field success to help them on the recruiting trail, extending an offer to a 2028 three-star wide receiver.

Max Dorsey

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
There was a point this season when it felt like UCLA was going to have a hard time convincing recruits to commit to the Bruins. However, after two straight wins, interim head coach Tom Skipper and his staff are using that momentum to help them on the recruiting trail.

The Bruins have been active in the 2026 cycle, but they're also looking ahead to future cycles, most recently offering a 2028 wide receiver.

UCLA Offers 3-Star 2028 Wide Receiver

On October 13, the Bruins offered Hayden Koo, a three-star wide receiver from Tustin High School in Tustin, California. Koo is the 16th player UCLA has offered in the 2028 cycle and the fifth wide receiver.

Koo shared on X that his offer from the Bruins came following his conversation with Marshawn Friloux, UCLA's director of recruiting operations, and Khary Darlington, the team's general manager.

  • "All glory to God!!! After an amazing conversation with [Marshawn Friloux] and [Khary Darlington] I am blessed to receive and offer from UCLA," Koo wrote.

247Sports' composite rankings list Koo as the No. 188 overall prospect in the class, the No. 35 wide receiver, and the No. 18 player from California. The Bruins are just the fourth school to offer him, alongside North Carolina, Arizona State, and Sacramento State.

Nico Iamaleav
UCLA's Nico Iamaleava throws a pass against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's still very early in his process as Koo is only in his sophomore year at Tustin, but getting an offer out to him while he's relatively under-recruited should allow UCLA to start building a strong relationship with him before other programs get involved.

The Bruins have had some bad luck on the recruiting trail in the weeks following the firing of former head coach DeShaun Foster, with many prospects in their 2026 class decommitting.

tim skippe
UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, after logging back-to-back wins over Penn State and Michigan State under Skipper, the program seems to have stabilized. While they haven't gained any commitments since Skipper took over in the interim, the buzz around UCLA is growing, and it could prove to be massive for their recruiting success.

Sending an offer to Koo signals that the Bruins' recruiting staff, led by Friloux and Darlington, is still planning for the future even without a permanent head coach. That's a good sign for Bruins fans and should significantly help the program in the long run.

UCLA footbal
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

While Koo likely won't make his decision anytime soon, UCLA has already asserted itself as a contender to win his recruitment.

