UCLA Extends Offer to 2026 Three-Star Arizona Commit
The UCLA Bruins have had a tough start to the 2025 season. After opening the year 0-3, the program parted ways with head coach DeShaun Foster. However, the Bruins are not letting the chaos and lack of success deter them from being active on the recruiting trail.
Bruins Offer 2026 Arizona Wide Receiver Commit
Right before their upset victory over Penn State, UCLA offered three-star wide receiver RJ Mosley, who happens to be committed to Arizona.
Mosley shared the news on X, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from UCLA.” While, as of now, he’s committed to Arizona, it’s clear that he’s open to receiving offers as the season goes on.
Mosley has been committed to Arizona since June 15, shortly after taking an official visit to Tucson on June 6. While the young receiver's allegiances are with the Wildcats, nothing is set in stone until early National Signing Day in December, giving other programs like UCLA a chance to flip him.
Despite a 30-day transfer portal window opening for UCLA players after Foster was fired, no Bruin has entered the portal. It seems that interim head coach Tim Skipper has done a solid job of keeping the team intact, which could help the Bruins appeal better to Mosley despite not having a permanent head coach.
According to 247Sports, the Bruins currently have the No. 82 class in the 2026 cycle. Mosley isn’t a blue-chip prospect, but the Pittsburgh, California native is a solid recruit, ranking as the No. 115 wide receiver in the country and No. 64 player in the state.
UCLA only has one wide receiver committed in their 2026 class, so flipping a player like Mosley would be crucial to their recruiting success this cycle.
While the UCLA football program has a lot going against it at the moment, the Bruins' recruiting staff still seems to be actively trying to improve the team, which is a good sign for the program's future success.
The Bruins won’t be alone in their attempt to flip Mosley. Other California schools, like Stanford and Cal, have been pursuing him throughout his recruitment, and both hosted him on an official visit this spring.
The most likely outcome is that Mosley will remain committed to Arizona, but offering a player never hurts. If the Bruins can string together a couple more wins this season, hire the right head coach, and offer him a good enough pitch, there’s a real chance UCLA could end up flipping him.
