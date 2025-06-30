EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Target Reed Ramsier Talks Bruins Offer
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting many recruits on the recruiting trail, even in the class of 2027. One of the recruits that they have been talking to is Reed Ramsier, who is a four-star recruit from the state of Florida.
He holds offers from many schools, including the UCLA Bruins, whom he would discuss with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"It's awesome to be offered by UCLA. For a school that’s all the way in California to offer a Florida kid is really cool," the UCLA Bruins target stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
There are many coaches that are standing out for the UCLA Bruins, but the target is hopeful to build a relationship with Coach Kwon.
I’m excited to build a relationship with Coach Kwon. He’s a really down-to-earth coach. I would like to see him interact with his players," said Ramsier.
Visiting UCLA isn't out of the picture entirely for the talented recruit. In-fact, the recruit is entirely open to making this happen, as he has never even visited LA.
"I'd love to come out to UCLA for a visit. I have never been to LA and would love to see the facilities and meet with the coaching staff. Hopefully, I can get out for a game this fall."
There are multiple schools that are standing out for the talented recruit outside of the UCLA Bruins. One of these schools include the Texas Longhorns.
"A couple of schools standing out to me are Texas because of how competitive the program is, mixed with great opportunities after football. Clemson because the coaches are real people, and life after football is very important. Alabama, because the program is going to develop me for the next step of my life, not only in football, but for the real world."
What comes to mind when the talented prospect thinks of the UCLA Bruins.
"When I think of UCLA, I think of the Rose Bowl. I think of palm trees with perfect weather. You always see the Rose Bowl on TV, and that immediately comes to my mind."
Where do the Bruins stand on his list? The talented prospect breaks it down when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I would say UCLA is top 10 on my list because I’m yet to see the campus. Yet to watch a game in person or practice. I really don’t know what UCLA is about yet."
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.