Could Nico Iamaleava And Madden Iamaleava Change Oscar Rios' Decision
The UCLA Bruins have a big commitment decision that is set to surface later on Friday, as they will be battling the Arizona Wildcats for one of the better QBs in the class. The Bruins will be looking to land Oscar Rios from Downey High School, who is set to commit to the Bruins or the Wildcats.
Rios was committed to the Purdue Boilermakers before he would de-commit and start to open his options. The talented prospect visited Oklahoma State, Arizona, and the UCLA Bruins before setting his commitment date for the 27th of June. He would just keep the two schools as a possibility, and as of now, this decision is a coin flip of an announcement.
Both teams are holding their own in this recruitment, despite the Bruins being the leader for quite some time. The Bruins target could have some concerns following the offseason moves that they made, as they brought in multiple QBs.
The Bruins went out and landed 2025 QB Madden Iamaleava before he even played a regular season game after he announced he would be following in his brother, and superstar starting QB, Nico Iamaleava. The oldest brother is joining the Bruins from Tennessee after there was reportedly a big falling out, and eventually Josh Heupel would make a business decision, as he said, "No one is bigger than the Power T (Tennessee Volunteers Logo), not even me."
The Bruins know what they can get out of Rios and still have made him a priority, but let's look at the facts, shall we?
Nico Iamaleava is 100% your Bruins starter, as he enters his second year as a starter following his first season being behind current NFL backup Joe Milton. This means the Bruins QB is entering his Redshirt Sophomore season. He will be draft-eligible after this year, but if his stock isn't high enough, he will be able to return to the UCLA Bruins with no problem. This would slot him back as a starter, because a decision to replace him with anybody would be questionable. He currently has three years of eligibility, but I, for one, don't see him needing all three years to give himself a direct path to the NFL.
His younger brother will also be a key factor as he is entering his true freshman season. As long as he is not thrown into the fire due to injuries, the talented prospect will be redshirted. The Bruins' star would then have four years remaining, which would slide him and Rios into competition.
Could this change the outcome of what his decision will be? The Bruins will hope not, but this is definitely something that has been running through his mind.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.