UCLA Football Returners With Most To Prove This Season

The extreme turnover in the 2026 UCLA roster means that all of the returning starters for the Bruins have a lot to prove this season. UCLA signed 42 transfers and 20 players in the 2026 class. Ten transfers followed head coach Bob Chensey from James Madison and are expected to make major contributions.

Cornerbacks Scooter Jackson and Rodrick Pleasant, kicker Matteen Bhaghani, left guard Eugene Brooks, linebacker Jalen Woods, quarterback Nico Iamaleava, safety Cole Martin, and wide receiver Mikey Matthews are the returning starters for UCLA in 2026.

Nico Iamaleava Has the Most Pressure on Him

After a high-profile transfer from Tennessee to UCLA in 2025, Iamaleava has the most pressure of anyone on the Bruins' roster. Iamaleava completed 64.4 percent of his pass attempts in 2025 for 1,928 yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, as UCLA won three out of his eight starts last season.

Matthews is the leading returning receiver for UCLA after recording 33 receptions for 348 yards with two TDs in 2025. James Madison transfer Landon Ellis, Matthews, and Leland Smith from San Jose State are projected starting WRs for UCLA entering the 2026 season.

UCLA lands former Oklahoma OL Eugene brooks. Brooks was a 4 ⭐ Recruit in the 2024 class & was the 9th ranked player in California according to 247. At 6'3 336 the Sierra canyon product will battle for a starting job in 2025.#uclafootball @UCLAFootball pic.twitter.com/xfUp2KWYX4 — 4's up forever (@JesseGarciasae1) December 18, 2024

Stability on the UCLA Offensive Line

Brooks is the lone returning starter on UCLA's offensive line, having started all 11 games he played in during the 2025 season at left guard. After redshirting as a true freshman with three appearances at Oklahoma in 2024, Brooks has three years of eligibility remaining.

Pleasant had 36 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, was second on UCLA with seven passes defended, and added one fumble recovery. Jackson had 44 tackles, 1.0 TFL, two of the four UCLA interceptions in 2025, three passes defended, and a forced fumble during the 2025 season.

Nico Iamaleava, Cole Martin and Sammy Omosigho will join UCLA head coach Bob Chesney for Big Ten football media day next month in Chicago. — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) June 24, 2026

Martin Emerging as a Potential Leader

Iamaleava, Martin, and Oklahoma transfer linebacker Sammy Omosigho will represent UCLA at Big 10 Football Media Days in Chicago next week. Martin led the 2026 UCLA returnees with 65 tackles in 2025 and added 3.5 TFLs, one interception, and three pass breakups.

Woods was second among the 2026 UCLA returnees with 47 tackles in 2025 and also had 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, and four pass breakups. Omosigho and Woods are projected to be the starting LBs for UCLA in 2026 in the 4-2-5 system utilized by new defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler. Hitschler was the DC under Chesney at James Madison.

Here are the UCLA players receiving All-Big Ten Defense and Special Teams awards…



Coaches

Honorable Mention:

-Andre Jordan Jr., Gary Smith III, JonJon Vaughns

-Will Karoll



Media

Honorable Mention:

-Jordan, Vaughns, Rodrick Pleasant

-Salem Abdul-Wahab, Mateen Bhaghani — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) December 3, 2025

Mateen Bhaghani Was a 2025 UCLA Bright Spot

Bhaghani made all 22 of his extra points and 16 out of 20 field goal attempts during the 2025 season for UCLA. Bhaghani made all four of his field goal attempts from 20 to 29 yards, six out of his seven attempts from 30 to 30 yards, four out of five attempts from 40 to 49 yards, and two out of four from 50-plus yards, with a long of 54 yards.

The eight returning starters provide UCLA with some stability entering the 2026 season. UCLA needs better cumulative production from the returning starters. The pressure will particularly be on Jackson, Martin, and Pleasant after UCLA had a porous pass defense in 2025.