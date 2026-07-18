Nico Iamaleava Emerging as Key Leader for New-Look UCLA

After arriving three weeks before preseason camp started in 2025, UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava is emerging as a leader, according to head coach Bob Chesney. Chesney discussed the development of Iamaleava as a leader in a video released by the Big 10 on Friday.

There were a lot of questions about Iamaleava after his falling out at Tennessee led him to leave the Volunteers and transfer to UCLA during the summer of 2025. Iamaleava left Knoxville over a reported name, image, and likeness dispute. Iamaleava will be playing for his third different coaching staff in as many seasons in 2026.

Nico Iamaleava Being a Leader for UCLA in 2026 Is Critical

"There is no doubt he is the leader of this team."@UCLAFootball HC Bob Chesney on QB Nico Iamaleava's continued growth as a leader 👇#B1GToday pic.twitter.com/RjM7JvAouF — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) July 17, 2026

After UCLA lost its first four games in 2025, the Bruins won three consecutively before losing the last three games Iamaleava started. Iamaleava finished the 2025 season, completing 64.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1.9,28 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, with 505 rushing yards and another four scores.

Leadership from Iamaleava is critical for UCLA in 2026. UCLA signed 20 players in its 2026 class and brought in 43 transfers. The Bruins have turned over about 67 to 75 percent of their roster from 2025. Iamaleava led UCLA through a tumultuous 2025 season, with head coach DeShaun Foster getting fired three games into the season.

Big 10 Media Days

The Big Ten just announced that QB Nico Iamaleava, DB Cole Martin, LB Samuel Omosigho, and head coach Bob Chesney will represent UCLA at Big Ten Media Days. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) June 24, 2026

Iamaleava will travel with Chesney , defensive back Cole Martin and linebacker Samuel Omosigho to Chicago for Big 10 Media Days later this month. Iamaleava will be one of the most high-profile players attending Big 10 Media Days. As a new head coach in the Big 10, Chesney should also be sought after in Chicago.

Iamaleava has proven he can lead an elite team by helping guide Tennessee to a College Football Playoff berth in 2024. Before becoming the starter at Tennessee, Iamaleava was primarily a backup in 2023. The NFL Mock Draft Database currently projects Iamaleava as the 156th overall pick in 2027.

Iamaleava Facing a Pivotal 2027 Season

November 29, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs in action in the second quarter during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Iamaleava will face a critical decision following the 2026 season. With two years of eligibility remaining, Iamaleava can enter the 2027 NFL Draft or return to college. Iamaleava chose to return for the 2026 season despite being eligible to enter the NFL Draft.

ESPN ranked Iamaleava under their best of the rest category when comparing quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft Class. ESPN NFL Draft expert Jordan Reid said, "He has a natural throwing motion that can dissect and deliver...A long-striding athlete, Iamaleava...is capable of picking teams apart with his legs."

Iamaleava has a lot to prove in 2026

November 8, 2025 Pasadena, CA.UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) in action during the second quarter of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Iamaleava has had a tumultuous collegiate career in his two seasons at Tennessee and one at UCLA. With Chesney never having a losing season as a head coach, Iamaleava could have the breakout year in 2027 that everyone was expecting from him as a high school prospect.