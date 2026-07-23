Four out of the 10 transfers who came with head coach Bob Chesney from James Madison to UCLA are expected to have varying immediate impacts this season. Edge rushers Aiden Gobaira and Samir West, and nickleback DJ Barksdale are all expected starters for UCLA in 2026. Linebacker Drew Spinogatti should be a key reserve.

Barksdale, Gobaira, Spinogatti, and West were all impact players for James Madison during the 2025 season, as the Dukes earned a berth in the College Football Playoff. James Madison was 13th nationally in 2026, allowing 18.4 points per game, and fifth, holding opponents to 266.6 yards per game.

UCLA lands former JMU Defensive back DJ barksdale.

Barksdale totaled 93 tackles , 14 pass deflections & 4 ints in his three years with JMU.@UCLAFootball #ucla #bruins

🐻🐻🐻🐻 4's up pic.twitter.com/lrq7T46dVV — 4's up forever (@JesseGarciasae1) January 7, 2026

DJ Barksdale Provides UCLA With Experience and Production

Barksdale was a three-year starter at James Madison with 27 starts in 40 games. All of the starts for Barksdale were in the past two seasons, with 78 tackles, all of his 8.0 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, 15 pass breakups, and one forced fumble in that time.

Barksdale is the 646th-ranked transfer nationally and the 61st cornerback per 247Sports. At 5'8 and 181 pounds, Barksdale is undersized, but he earned Third Team All Sun-Belt in each of the past two seasons. Last season was arguably the best for Barksdale with a career high of 12 pass breakups.

BREAKING: James Madison standout transfer EDGE Aiden Gobaira has Committed to UCLA, he tells @On3Sports



The former Notre Dame transfer totaled 38 tackles and 4 sacks this seasonhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/h8nm3z9R2q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

Aiden Gobaira Blooming Late in College

After not playing during his first three seasons with Notre Dame, Gobaira transferred to James Madison, where he recorded 38 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks in 2025. Gobaira was the 343rd transfer and 38th defensive lineman by 247Sports. In the 2022 class, 247Sports ranked Gobaira as the 170th prospect and 17th DL in the 2022 class.

West was the 76th transfer and ninth edge rusher in the 2026 portal. After redshirting in 2024, West was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2025 with 45 tackles,14.0 7.0 sacks, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles. Gobaira and West provide UCLA with an elite pair of edge rushers who have experience playing together.

Instead of being a rotation player/bench player at Ohio State, Sahir West can go to UCLA and benefit from coaching continuity and a clearer path/platform for PT. UCLA also has a good recent history in getting DL to the league (especially edges). — Jason Fray (@_calcio23) January 10, 2026

Spinogatti was fifth on James Madison with 55 tackles, second to Gobaira, Xavier Holmes, and West with 7.5 TFLs, 1.0 sack, three passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and a fumble returned for a TD. Spinogatti will play for Chesney in his third program after transferring from Holy Cross to James Madison.

UCLA needs a major defensive boost in 2026. The Bruins finished 127th, allowing 33.4 points per game and 86th, permitting 387.0 yards per game in 2025. If UCLA is going to compete for a bowl berth in 2026, the defense needs to improve drastically. The James Madison transfers should help UCLA be more stingy in 2026.