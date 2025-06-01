UCLA Receives Small Nod in College Football 26 Cover Reveal
Blink and you might miss it. Sure UCLA made the cover of the highly anticipated EA Sports College Football 26, but you might need a magnifying glass to find it.
Headlined by Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, representatives of all FBS schools made appearances on the cover. Legends like Florida Gators great Tim Tebow and UCLA rival USC legend Reggie Bush are even seen on the cover.
How are the Bruins represented, you might ask? A flag. Not a full flag, either. Most of the Bruin blue flag is cut off in the top right corner so that only the "UC" is visible on the cover.
While most schools have one (or even two) different representatives on the cover, the Bruins were sadly rewarded with just half a flag.
College Football 26 comes off the heels of the well-received College Football 25, the franchise's return to EA Sports for the first time in a decade when 'NCAA 14' marked the final staple of the franchise for a long while.
College Football 25 was not only one of the most well-reviewed sports games, it ranked amongst the top video games of the calendar year. And EA Sports isn't slowing down as they return to yearly-releases.
College Football 26 features even more additions to the game, including thousands of new plays, real-world coaches, including Bruins head coach, DeShaun Foster, and offensive and defensive coordinators, Tino Sunseri and Ikaika Malloe, and hundreds of new traditions unique to every program.
Sure, UCLA fans may not be thrilled with how their Bruins are represented on the cover, but the sheer dynamism and integration they can experience with the blue and gold in the video game will be unlike any other gaming experience before.
Fans can spend the rest of the summer playing with a roster-accurate UCLA program throughout their upcoming season and even create their own dynasty in Westwood by controlling recruiting, scheduling and much more until the NCAA season finally comes around in August.
College Football 26 releases everywhere on July 10, 2025 and diehard Bruins fans can get the game three days earlier by pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle for that early access on July 7.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts always when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.