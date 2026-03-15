Best & Worst Case Scenarios for UCLA on Selection Sunday

The Bruins have positioned themselves in a place where they could receive either a strong seed or a lower seed come Selection Sunday.

UCLA has been up and down throughout the season. However, a few key wins have allowed the Bruins to secure their place in the NCAA Tournament bracket. While their official seed is still uncertain, UCLA will most likely fall somewhere around a No. 7 or No. 8 seed.

Best Case

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) defends UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The best-case scenario for UCLA would be earning a No. 7 seed. That would mean facing a No. 10 seed in the first round, giving the Bruins a better opportunity to advance. However, that does not necessarily mean their opponent would be an easy matchup.

Most projections have UCLA facing either Texas A&M or NC State as a potential No. 10 seed. Both teams find themselves in situations similar to UCLA’s — solid records but not quite enough résumé strength to justify a higher seed. Still, there are other possible No. 10 seeds the Bruins could draw.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCF is another projected No. 10 seed, along with Santa Clara. If UCLA were to face either of those teams, its chances of advancing to the next round would likely increase. Drawing one of those matchups would represent a favorable scenario for the Bruins.

Worst Case

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the first half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The worst-case scenario for UCLA would be falling to a No. 8 seed. Matchups in that range can be extremely volatile and often lead to early tournament exits. Many projections currently list Iowa and Villanova as potential No. 9 seeds, meaning UCLA would prefer to avoid the No. 8 seed line altogether.

Other possible No. 9 seeds include Saint Louis and TCU. Both teams have had respectable seasons to earn those spots, but they may present a more manageable matchup for UCLA compared to some of the other options. Even so, these teams have shown flashes of being elite.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) passes the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A No. 9 seed could become particularly tricky for the Bruins. That would likely place them against a No. 8 seed, which is typically projected to be slightly stronger. Possible teams in that range include Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Utah State. Each of those programs has built strong résumés this season,

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo,left, hugs UCLA head coach Mick Cronin after 88-84 loss at the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images