REPORT: UCLA Adding Sacramento State Recruiting Director to Recruiting Staff
The UCLA Bruins are expected to hire former Sacramento State Hornets recruiting director Marshawn Friloux, according to 247Sports.
The Bruins will be adding the former Hornets recruiter to their recruiting staff after spending just one season with Sacramento State and head coach Brennan Marion.
Friloux has a pretty sizeable, yet mostly unknown background in college football. Before being hired by Sacramento State last season, Friloux spent time with Boise State as am offensive graduate assistant in 2023.
Prior to that, he was a running backs coach during Lincoln University's second year as a football program. Even before that he was a running backs coach at Poly High School in California.
Friloux spent a season playing for the Southern Oregon University Raiders as a running back after a spending two seasons at Cerritos College in Norwalk, California.
In his lone season with Southern Oregon in 2011, Friloux rushed for 308 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. Friloux's coaching journey eventuallly led him to Westwood, where he will be aiding in UCLA's continuous efforts to bring in the best talent possible.
The Bruins already got a head start in that quest this offseason with the acquisition of transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The former Tennessee Volunteer committed to UCLA in the Spring after falling out with the SEC program over an NIL dispute.
Iamaleava, and his brother, Madden Iamaleava, set their eyes to Westwood and are hoping to spur change that the Bruins have desperately needed upon joining the Big Ten Conference and finishing their inaugural seasonwith a 5-7 record.
Friloux should help UCLA in their high school recruiting efforts as well. As it currently stands, the Bruins are ranked 33rd in the nation in 2026 football recruiting, according to 247Sports.
Their class of eight commitments includes three four-stars and five three-stars so far. While UCLA ranks 33rd in the country, its class ranks 12th in the Big Ten, just behind Wisconsin and just ahead of Michigan.
The conference is led, of course, by USC, which has not only the best recruiting class in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports, but the best in the nation by a wide margin.
Friloux's reported hiring is yet another effort by UCLA to continuously improve from within.
