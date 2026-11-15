UCLA Football Stock Report: 2 Players Rising, Falling After Week 11

The UCLA Bruins defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 22-14 on Friday night, improving to 10-0 and inching closer to cementing their spot in the College Football Playoff.

It was an uneven performance for the Bruins , who appeared to be on pace to run Illinois out of the building after going up 7-0 in the blink of an eye. However, weather, injuries, and the offense overall stalling out forced UCLA into an uncomfortable finish. Nevertheless, here is UCLA's stock report following its Week 11 win.

Stock Up

Aidan Mizell

For the second straight game, the senior wide receiver totaled at least 150 receiving yards. On Friday night, Mizell caught six passes for 176 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot-1, 177-pound wideout's ability to create yards after the catch was on full display.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) runs the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Juice Clarke (6) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Semaj Morgan entered this game as the Bruins' leading receiver, but current trends point towards Mizell emerging as the WR1 heading into the postseason. Mizell is peaking at the perfect time as the Bruins are prepping for a potential postseason run.

Scooter Jackson

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With the offense struggling through various stretches, the defense had to do most of the heavy lifting, especially when Ty Dieffenbach missed extensive time with a shoulder/arm injury. The veteran signal caller returned late in the third quarter. Regardless, Jackson was a major component in the Bruins' defense dictating terms.

Jackson's two interceptions were perfectly timed. His first one prevented Illinois from flipping the momentum early in the second quarter. His second one came late in the fourth quarter and directly led to three points for the Bruins. Jackson should have intercepted a third pass to seal the game, but he dropped it. Nevertheless, the senior defensive back was stellar in the win.

Stock Down

Wayne Knight

Dieffenbach's injury temporarily derailed UCLA's offense, but the rushing attack was consistently a letdown throughout the game. Knight was stonewalled at the line of scrimmage countless times. Part of that was a byproduct of the Bruins operating without their starting quarterback, but it was present from the get-go.

Madden Iamaleava

It was only for a quarter, but head coach Bob Chesney would have to feel uneasy about his quarterback situation if Dieffenbach ever missed multiple games.

Based on what Iamaleava showed on Friday night, the Bruins would be in dire straits if he were forced to start under center. It would likely end any chances of UCLA making a deep run in the College Football Playoff. Luckily, Dieffenbach returned to the game and appeared fully healthy.