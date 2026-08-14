UCLA Football Stock Up, Stock Down Report: Bruins Making Cases
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UCLA has gone through a full week of training camp, and while the media has had a very limited view of exactly what's going on in practice, we’re able to venture a pretty good idea of which players are trending in the right direction.
On the other side of the coin, we can also see which players are trending towards needing some extra reps as the season inches closer. As it stands, however, there are certain Bruins I would go ahead and buy stock in now because their price is about to go up.
Stock Up: WR Mikey Matthews
Being one of the only returning receivers has its advantages, and it seems like Matthews is capitalizing on them. So far throughout practice, he has reportedly looked more involved in the offense.
His familiarity with the program should have given him a lead on the depth chart heading into the preseason, but with so many new transfers and a new head coach, there’s no telling if being a returner provided any benefit to any of these players.
Stock Down: S Malik Hartford
Let me preface this by saying it’s hard to give anyone a “stock down” grading because it is difficult to determine the exact level of competition they are facing.
For example, if the wide receiver room has looked great, it’s complicated to decipher whether the receivers are simply that good or if the defensive backs have been struggling.
Nonetheless, Malik Hartford is a name that has been brought up when discussing the success of the wide receiver unit.
Again, it’s hard to exactly determine which players are struggling since we have such limited views of UCLA’s practice, but based on the information we do have, Hartford is a name that may be trending down.
Stock Up: RB Wayne Knight
This one should be no surprise. We’ve talked about Wayne Knight numerous times, as he will likely be the engine of this offense, at least to begin the season.
From a reliability standpoint, I would label him as one of the most reliable players on the UCLA field as of now, simply based on what the consistent reports say about him.
This isn’t the first time you’ve heard about Wayne Knight exceeding expectations, and it won’t be the last. He’s truly the real deal, and Sep. 5 should prove that.
Stock Down: UCLA Run Defense
With the success of Wayne Knight come concerns along the front line for UCLA’s defensive unit. As I said, it can be difficult to determine exactly how much this unit is struggling, or if Knight is just too great a running back to stop.
With that being said, UCLA fans should hope this is a case of iron sharpening iron, because if not, I could foresee plenty of teams having success with their run game against UCLA this season.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.