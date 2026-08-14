UCLA Football Stock Up, Stock Down Report: Bruins Making Cases

UCLA has gone through a full week of training camp, and while the media has had a very limited view of exactly what's going on in practice, we’re able to venture a pretty good idea of which players are trending in the right direction.

On the other side of the coin, we can also see which players are trending towards needing some extra reps as the season inches closer. As it stands, however, there are certain Bruins I would go ahead and buy stock in now because their price is about to go up.

Stock Up: WR Mikey Matthews

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies safety Rahshawn Clark (2) forces a fumble by UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the first half the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Being one of the only returning receivers has its advantages, and it seems like Matthews is capitalizing on them. So far throughout practice, he has reportedly looked more involved in the offense.

His familiarity with the program should have given him a lead on the depth chart heading into the preseason, but with so many new transfers and a new head coach, there’s no telling if being a returner provided any benefit to any of these players.

Stock Down: S Malik Hartford

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Malik Hartford (9) defends Grambling State Tigers wide receiver Patrick Williams (4) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. Ohio State won 70-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Let me preface this by saying it’s hard to give anyone a “stock down” grading because it is difficult to determine the exact level of competition they are facing.

For example, if the wide receiver room has looked great, it’s complicated to decipher whether the receivers are simply that good or if the defensive backs have been struggling.

Nonetheless, Malik Hartford is a name that has been brought up when discussing the success of the wide receiver unit.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, it’s hard to exactly determine which players are struggling since we have such limited views of UCLA’s practice, but based on the information we do have, Hartford is a name that may be trending down.

Stock Up: RB Wayne Knight

This one should be no surprise. We’ve talked about Wayne Knight numerous times, as he will likely be the engine of this offense, at least to begin the season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From a reliability standpoint, I would label him as one of the most reliable players on the UCLA field as of now, simply based on what the consistent reports say about him.

This isn’t the first time you’ve heard about Wayne Knight exceeding expectations, and it won’t be the last. He’s truly the real deal, and Sep. 5 should prove that.

Stock Down: UCLA Run Defense

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Hall Schmidt (65) defends against defensive lineman Sahir West (15) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the success of Wayne Knight come concerns along the front line for UCLA’s defensive unit. As I said, it can be difficult to determine exactly how much this unit is struggling, or if Knight is just too great a running back to stop.

With that being said, UCLA fans should hope this is a case of iron sharpening iron, because if not, I could foresee plenty of teams having success with their run game against UCLA this season.

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