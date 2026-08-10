How Receiving Weapons Can Balance UCLA Offensive Attack

The Bruins have bolstered their squad with key transfers from head coach Bob Chesney's previous school, James Madison, the most important of which is Wayne Knight, a rusher slated to change the whole team's offensive dynamic.

While Knight is supposed to carry much of the load as maybe the best player on the team , he cannot do it by himself, especially since he has many talented players around him that can change games on their own, like quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, they cannot carry the team on their own with their talented rushing abilities, and other aspects of the offense are much more in the air . Even then, there are a few strong candidates to elevate UCLA's game through the means of the receiving room in case the rushers ever struggle.

Candidate No. 1 To Elevate UCLA's Game

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) runs with the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing the Bruins greatly lacked last year was energy on offense, especially when Iamaleava was struggling with consistency on the field and had an off day, which negatively impacted the team as a whole, especially the receiver room, which relied on him.

If there had been a spark on the offense aside from Iamaleava, and more specifically a spark in the receiving room to wake Iamaleava up in a sense when he's having a rough day with a quick play, then UCLA would have been much better off game to game. This is where Semaj Morgan comes in.

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) holds the Paul Bunyan Trophy as defensive tackle Tré Williams (0) places a Michigan helmet on the trophy following a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morgan has spent three of his collegiate years with the Michigan Wolverines, and in that time, he has seen some time as a normal receiver but has mostly been honing his talent as a kick/punt returner, developing an already quick acceleration into an elite skill.

His ability to speed things up will be huge, giving the offense the spark they need when things are slowing down , as a couple of quick plays can get everybody involved back on track, and he even shares a very important trait with the next receiver.

Candidate No. 2 To Elevate UCLA's Game

UCLA's Mikey Matthews, right, catches a pass as Michigan State's Dontavius Nash defends during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The second receiver who could elevate UCLA's game is Mikey Matthews, a player who was with the Bruins last year and spent time building chemistry with Iamaleava, which could come in handy later on.

He not only had solid numbers last year with 10.5 yards per catch, but he was also someone Iamaleava could go to when he was having an off day, much like Morgan will provide this year.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, things will be a bit different with how Matthews provides his help compared to Morgan, as he comes in more suited for being a steady hand to lead the offense, who knows what the team should be like through experience, and knows what Iamaleava is like from experience.

With a hand like Matthews at the helm of the receiving room, Iamaleava would have a bit less to worry about as the engine of the pass attack, and that would allow the receiving room to grow and ensure the team will stay afloat even when the rushing room has its own struggles.