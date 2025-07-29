Foster and Iamaleava Are a Match Made in Southern California
Discipline, Respect, and Enthusiasm are the three items UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster keeps preaching to the team. If you have those three attributes, good things will happen to you.
At the Big Ten Media Day on Thursday in Las Vegas, Foster spoke about the excitement surrounding the 2025 UCLA football team. He also spoke how fans can expect to see the team full of the attributes referenced above.
The excitement starts with transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the former No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 California high school football recruit rankings, according to published reports.
Iamaleava started his sophomore season at Tennessee passing for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 game. He suffered five interceptions. He also ran for 358 yards and three touchdowns.
Iamaleava led Tennessee to the college football playoffs, losing to eventual national champion Ohio State in the first round of the 12-team playoffs.
He wanted to play closer to his parents home in Southern California. He also wanted the opportunity to play for first-year offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, who is known for running an Air Raid type offense.
The Tennessee Volunteers offense was a run-heavy offense. The Volunteers threw the ball on 40% of their offensive possessions in 2024.
"We're just excited to have a playoff quarterback, somebody that was able to lead his team to the playoffs," Foster said. "(The Vols) might not have gotten the outcome that they wanted, but he still was able to play. He showed how tough he was in that game."
During his first meeting with the press since coming to UCLA, Iamaleava seemed respectful and praised his Tennessee brethren. Iamaleava came off as an intelligent, thoughtful, and level-headed athlete. He just wanted to come home.
"My time to leave Tennessee was around the time, probably when the reports came out, just false reports that made me not feel comfortable in the position I was in. But in the back of my head, I always wanted to come back home," Iamaleava said. "Being close to my mom and my dad. You know, just have my family for support, their support at games."
Iamaleava was asked to elaborate on the news coming out of Tennessee that he was transferring to get more money. Tennessee media have reported that Iamaleava was looking to get upwards of $4 million per year.
"Just false stuff about whether it was a financial thing or not," Iamaleava said. "You know, my deciding factor to come back home was my family, and I hope every Tennessee fan understands that. It was really one of the hardest decisions I've ever made. But I had to do what was best for me and my family, and ultimately I wanted to come back home and be closer to my family."
Sunseri spent the 2024 season with the Indiana Hoosiers, where he was the co-offensive coordinator & quarterback coach. Indiana was second in the nation in scoring per game at 41.3 points per game and made the college football playoffs.
With the Bruins, Sunseri will be the full-time offensive coordinator and the quarterback coach and will work closely with Iamaleava. The goal is to make him a better quarterback and produce more wins for the Bruins.
"The expectation for me is to be better," Iamaleava said. "I have to get better, with Coach Tino. We had a great offense at Tennessee, I think the difference with Tennessee being wide splits, Coach Tino brings a more pro-style condensed splits offense that I am more comfortable with."
