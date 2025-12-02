UCLA’s Three Essential Players to Retain
We could see a huge roster shift once the Bob Chesney era kicks off after JMU finishes its season, but here are three players who can really contribute.
Without a doubt, Bob Chesney will bring some of JMU's stars over to UCLA next season. While this could mean letting go of some of the fan favorites, it could ultimately be for the better. This team by itself has plenty of talent; it is just a matter of harnessing it, something Chesney can do.
Nico Iamaleava | QB
This will easily be the most important position Bob Chesney has to address when he arrives at UCLA. Nico Iamaleava hasn’t had the strongest season of his career, but the talent is undeniably there — especially after the flashes he showed as a runner this year.
Without a doubt, Iamaleava was the Bruins' best player this season. He led the team in rushing and was the heart of the offense from top to bottom. While it would be understandable to get a fresh start in the transfer portal, he is definitely a player that we want to see suit up for the Bruins next year.
Iamaleava has proven to be a premier quarterback in college football. We have seen that when surrounded by stability, he can be great, as shown in his season with Tennessee. His few miscues this season can easily be attributed to the coaching struggles early on.
With Iamaleava on the roster, Chesney will not have to do much searching for his guy. It will be interesting to watch and see how this quarterback situation unfolds.
Kwazi Gilmer | WR
The Bruins' leading receiver really showed that he could be a key player next season for the Bruins, especially after his performance in the final game against USC. Kwazi Gilmer could be a real target for other teams if he decides to hit the transfer portal in the offseason.
If paired with a JMU receiver like Landon Ellis next season, the Bruins' offense could be really scary. It can be assumed that Chesney will rework the offense in the offseason, given this year's performance.
This season Gilmer has accumulated 50 REC, 535 YDS, four TD. If he can build on this, he could easily be one of the top receivers in the nation next season.
Isaiah Chisom | LB
Isaiah Chisom delivered a very solid sophomore campaign. He finished second on the team in tackles and consistently proved he could make plays at every level of the defense.
This season he racked up 84 tackles (40 solo), one pass defended, and two forced fumbles. He's gotten better every season since taking his first snap in 2023 with Oregon State.
With Chesney’s defensive expertise, there’s little doubt he can mold Chisom into a truly dangerous defensive weapon.
It will be exciting to see how Chesney builds next season’s roster. The Bruins definitely have pieces in place for him already, but this season showed just how often those pieces were misused. With the right vision and structure, UCLA finally has a chance to put its players in positions to succeed.
