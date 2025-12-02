All Bruins

UCLA’s Three Essential Players to Retain

With Bob Chesney now set to reshape the Bruins’ future, these are three players UCLA can’t afford to lose.

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) sets to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
We could see a huge roster shift once the Bob Chesney era kicks off after JMU finishes its season, but here are three players who can really contribute.

Without a doubt, Bob Chesney will bring some of JMU's stars over to UCLA next season. While this could mean letting go of some of the fan favorites, it could ultimately be for the better. This team by itself has plenty of talent; it is just a matter of harnessing it, something Chesney can do.

Nico Iamaleava | QB

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This will easily be the most important position Bob Chesney has to address when he arrives at UCLA. Nico Iamaleava hasn’t had the strongest season of his career, but the talent is undeniably there — especially after the flashes he showed as a runner this year.

Without a doubt, Iamaleava was the Bruins' best player this season. He led the team in rushing and was the heart of the offense from top to bottom. While it would be understandable to get a fresh start in the transfer portal, he is definitely a player that we want to see suit up for the Bruins next year.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Iamaleava has proven to be a premier quarterback in college football. We have seen that when surrounded by stability, he can be great, as shown in his season with Tennessee. His few miscues this season can easily be attributed to the coaching struggles early on.

With Iamaleava on the roster, Chesney will not have to do much searching for his guy. It will be interesting to watch and see how this quarterback situation unfolds.

Kwazi Gilmer | WR

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones (37) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Bruins' leading receiver really showed that he could be a key player next season for the Bruins, especially after his performance in the final game against USC. Kwazi Gilmer could be a real target for other teams if he decides to hit the transfer portal in the offseason.

If paired with a JMU receiver like Landon Ellis next season, the Bruins' offense could be really scary. It can be assumed that Chesney will rework the offense in the offseason, given this year's performance.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) celebrates after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown reception against Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This season Gilmer has accumulated 50 REC, 535 YDS, four TD. If he can build on this, he could easily be one of the top receivers in the nation next season.

Isaiah Chisom | LB

Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) runs the ball as UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Isaiah Chisom delivered a very solid sophomore campaign. He finished second on the team in tackles and consistently proved he could make plays at every level of the defense.

This season he racked up 84 tackles (40 solo), one pass defended, and two forced fumbles. He's gotten better every season since taking his first snap in 2023 with Oregon State.

Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) runs the ball as UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) linebacker Jalen Woods (9) make the tackle during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

With Chesney’s defensive expertise, there’s little doubt he can mold Chisom into a truly dangerous defensive weapon.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It will be exciting to see how Chesney builds next season’s roster. The Bruins definitely have pieces in place for him already, but this season showed just how often those pieces were misused. With the right vision and structure, UCLA finally has a chance to put its players in positions to succeed.

