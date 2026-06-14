UCLA Football Trending With 3-Star Lineman

Bob Chesney has built up one of the best recruiting classes in UCLA football history.

Before coaching a game for the Bruins, Chesney has been very active this offseason with recruiting the 2027 high school class. The Bruins have 10 “Blue Chip”-caliber players committed in the 2027 class with 22 overall commits.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Recently, the Bruins won a major recruiting battle against Nebraska, landing a 4-star, top-200 player in the country in Matthew Gregory. Gregory was considered a Nebraska “lock” last week, but out of the blue, the Bruins were able to land him to add to the class.

The Bruins have also had great success in scouting, as their top commit, cornerback Juju Johnson, rose up the rankings and is now officially a 5-star prospect according to 247Sports. Now that the Bruins are continuing to add more players in the class, they have their eyes set on three-star offensive tackle Aidan Ray.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ray has recently been on visits to schools such as Kansas State and in-state school Houston, but has been predicted to land with the Bruins per On3.

Aidan Ray as a Prospect

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ray is a 3-star prospect whose rating has jumped this spring and summer. During spring and summer camps, he went from an unranked prospect to a 3-star player and could continue to rise in the rankings with a great senior high school season.

Ray is currently ranked 1,158th in the 2027 high school class, 88th among offensive tackles, and 146th in the state of Texas, according to On3.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming out of Plano West High School, Ray is a mauler along the offensive line, especially in run blocking. He is a bulldozer who can move the defensive line out of the way and move up to the second level to create a lane for the running back.

What a Commitment Would Mean for UCLA

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of the 22 players committed to the Bruins, only two are listed as offensive tackles with three stars: Thurman Lyles and Weston Hicks. Ray will be on an official visit to Westwood next weekend, the 19th, and with a positive visit, we could see a third offensive tackle committed to UCLA in the 2027 class.

The Bruins 2027 recruiting class is one of the best in the country, but the offensive line is one of the weaker position groups in the class. While I love all three players, they will need time before they play in meaningful games. As for now, they would be considered bench pieces as true freshmen.