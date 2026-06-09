UCLA Football Lands 2027 3-Star Offensive Tackle

UCLA football has been hot on the recruiting trail almost all offseason, leaving no stone unturned and taking every swing possible to add talent to its roster for years to come.

On Monday, the Bruins' so-far stellar 2027 recruiting class added yet another player, landing a pledge from an in-state offensive lineman as the group continues to grow at an exponentially quicker rate than it has in recent years.

UCLA Lands in-State Offensive Lineman

3-star offensive tackle Thurman Lyles III from Grant Union High School (Sacramento, CA) committed to the Bruins on Monday afternoon, choosing UCLA over Washington State, Tennessee, USC, Idaho, and New Mexico. He made an on-campus visit to UCLA over the weekend.

Lyles is a multi-sport athlete at Grant Union, also playing basketball and participating in track and field. On the gridiron, He's a top-80 player in California and the 85th offensive tackle nationally. That's a bit lower than most members of UCLA's 2027 class have been rated so far, making Lyles more of a developmental project.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Sam Yoon (64) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His 6-foot-5, 265-pound frame is definitely something to work with, and although he didn't have many offers overall, there were a few other Power Conference schools that were after him.

Tennessee was the only Power Four team to beat UCLA with a scholarship offer, officially pursuing Lyles III's services in mid-April. UCLA joined the race just over two weeks later, as his fifth overall offer. USC also jumped into the mix, but the weekend visit to Westwood appears to have sealed the deal for the Bruins.

Where UCLA's 2027 Recruiting Class Stands

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA has lost a bit of steam in its 2027 recruiting class, which once ranked nationally in the top four. Still, the Bruins' class remains ninth in the nation per 247Sports, with 21 commitments overall. Lyles is the first commitment UCLA has earned in June, although fellow offensive lineman Weston Hicks (Avon, CT) added his name to the group just over a week ago.

The Bruins now have four offensive linemen committed to the program for 2027, with 4-star Jackson Roper (Englewood, CO) and 3-star Gage Etsy (Auburn, CA) also choosing UCLA in early May. However, Lyles III is the first offensive tackle to pick the Bruins as his future home.

Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty offensive tackle Quinn Buckey has committed to UCLA and will sign with the Bruins. https://t.co/CXsdL6MPhT pic.twitter.com/pTzbLhpaLq — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) December 6, 2025

Quinn Buckey and JUCO transfer Zaheer Young are the only two in the 2026 class, so we'll see how much more the UCLA staff invests in tackles going forward. Right now, it appears to be a rather weak position, and Lyles III's commitment was a big addition because of that.