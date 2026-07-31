This 2028 QB Could Be Huge Commitment for UCLA's Future

Bob Chesney has done an amazing job rebuilding UCLA football, not only for next season but also for the future.

During this offseason, Chesney brought in the 11th-ranked transfer portal class according to Rivals, adding guys like Wayne Knight, Sahir West, Jordan Davis, and Leland Smith to help right away. Chesney has also done a good job with the 2027 high school recruiting class, as the Bruins rank 17th in the country.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the 2027 recruiting class, Chesney has brought in a well-rounded group. However, the quarterback position still eludes Chesney, and recently, a top target, Brady Edmunds, announced he is sticking with Ohio State.

With most of the 2027 QBs committed, Chesney has seemingly moved on to the 2028 class, and one name that has been tied to UCLA is Jaxson Carper.

St. Bonaventure quarterback Jaxson Carper fires a pass downfield while being pressured by Pacifica's Isaiah Phelps during the first quarter of a Marmonte League game on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 at Pacifica High. Pacifica won 24-23 to stay unbeaten at 7-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaxson Carper as a Prospect

Coming out of the 2028 high school class, Carper is a 3-star recruit, but could move up to a 4-star recruit with a great junior season. Carper just finished his sophomore season with St. Bonaventure in California, and while the Seraphs didn't have a good year, Carper had a decent year as the starter.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his sophomore season, Carper finished the year with 1,642 passing yards on 60.8% completion with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. Carper also displayed his mobility as he rushed for 264 yards and found the end zone once.

Why Carper Would Be Great for UCLA

St. Bonaventure's quarterback Jaxson Carper tries to avoid Pacifica's Isaiah Phelps during the second quarter of the Marmonte League football game Friday night at Buena High School. St. Bonaventure won, 37-35. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nico Iamaleava will have a much better supporting cast around him this year, and with a good season, he could head to the NFL. Even if Iamaleava decided to stay at UCLA for his final year, the Bruins don't have a cemented succession plan for him, and Carper could be his successor.

While he isn't yet the mobile QB that Iamaleava is, Carper is still very young and can use his legs as a threat to opposing defenses. Carper would likely be on the bench in his first year with the Bruins, as Chesney would go into the transfer portal to pick up an experienced signal caller.

St. Bonaventure's quarterback Jaxson Carper scrambles out of the pocket during the fourth quarter Friday Night's game against Pacifica at Buena High School. St. Bonaventure won, 37-35. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, if developed correctly, he could be a very good QB for the Bruins if he commits to UCLA, as he is already a talented player. Chesney has gotten off to a hot start on the recruiting trail at the helm in Westwood, but the QB spot is the most important in football. Carper could be a target to watch.