UCLA's High School Recruiting Class Earning Major Praise

Since taking over as head coach of UCLA football, Bob Chesney has turned UCLA into a top destination for high school recruits.

Bob Chesney has completely rebuilt the Bruins' roster through the transfer portal, as they have had one of the better classes in the country. With so much success through the transfer portal, UCLA has made an impact on high school recruits who have taken notice of the program as a premier program in the Big Ten.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since 2018, UCLA hasn't had the level of success you'd expect in recruiting out of high school, as they haven't had a top-30-ranked class until 2027. The 2027 recruiting class has been the best class for the Bruins in years, and could be the first top-30-ranked class for the Bruins since 2018.

Recently, ESPN’s Eli Lederman released his tier list of the top college football recruiting classes, and UCLA was ranked near the top in tier four.

Why the Bruins Are in Tier Four

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA currently ranks 14th in ESPN’s recruiting rankings, and with that ranking, Lederman had the Bruins in the fourth tier of his list.

“Spurred on by fresh energy under first-year coach Bob Chesney, revamped financial resources, USC's No. 1 signing class or some combination of all three, the Bruins went to work on the recruiting trail this spring, adding 21 of their 22 highest-rated pledges after March 1.”

September 20, 2025: James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney before the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the James Madison Dukes and the Liberty Flames at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lederman also talked about the three top players in the class and how important they are to the Bruins.

“That run featured a torrid stretch from April 30 to May 3 in which UCLA landed seven commits in a single weekend, headlined by in-state defensive back JuJu Johnson (No. 27), defensive tackle George Toia (No. 61) and Georgia cornerback flip Jerry Outhouse Jr . (No. 85). The trio would represent the Bruins' largest haul of top-100 talent since 2017.”

Can the Bruins Hang Onto the Class?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it’s great to see Bob Chesney bring life back to UCLA's high school recruiting, there is still a major question Lederman raises. Can UCLA hang on to the class until signing day?

The early signing period for college football will run through the first week of December, and National Signing Day will take place on February 5th of 2027.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Juju Johnson is a borderline five-star recruit, with Outhouse Jr and Toia also being top 100 players. For them to stay committed to UCLA, the Bruins need to prove that they are a winning program.

Bob Chesney brought in one of the top transfer classes this offseason, and now they will need to start winning games. Top recruits always want to be in a situation where they can compete for a conference championship and also come in and play right away. If UCLA can win next year, there's no reason to believe that they won't make an immediate impact as freshmen.