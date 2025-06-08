State of UCLA-USC Rivalry: What Lies Ahead?
A rivalry nearing 100 years old, one of the UCLA Bruins' biggest games of every season is against their their crosstown foes, the USC Trojans.
As both programs followed each other to a more competitive conference, further raising the steaks of each matchup, let's take a look at the long history and current state of one of college football's most storied rivalries.
A Not-So Brief History
It's Sep. 28, 1929 and the Trojans put up what is still the largest scoring margin in the history of the matchup, embarrassing the Bruins 76-0 in the inception game of the rivalry.
Since that matchup nearly 100 years ago, USC has had the edge, boasting a 53-34-7 all-time record. Meaning the Trojans have been in possession of the Victory Bell more than the Bruins. The Victory Bell is the rivalry's traditional trophy, which was a locomotive bell introduced to the fued in 1942.
The winner of the game will paint the Victory Bell the color of their school; blue for UCLA and cardinal for the Trojans.
USC, as it has historically, has mostly controlled the matchup in recent history. The Trojans are 7-3 in the last 10 matchups and are 19-7 in the last 26 matchups dating back to 1999.
However, the Bruins are 2-2 in the last four matchups with USC. During a time where the Trojans have been widely considered a better program.
What Lies Ahead?
The next matchup between the two will be on the final game of the 2025 season on Nov. 29 at the Coliseum. Depending on how things shape up in the Big Ten this season, this game could have serious postseason (or even bowl game bid) implicaitons.
With UCLA projected to win 5.3 games this season and USC projected to win 8.3 according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) rankings in the Big Ten Conference ahead of next season, this season finale could be the difference in the Trojans potentially making a postseason bid and the Bruins missing a bowl game for the second consecutive year.
The move to the Big Ten adds yet another competitive wrinkle to the rivalry. Both teams are playing in a bigger, tougher conference that could soon have four automatic bids into a 16-team college football playoffs. Who knows?
But with UCLA's trajectory skyrocketing ahead of DeShaun Foster's second season and USC continuing to be a hot bed of prospective talent, this rivalry could be reaching new heights.
