Is UCLA Being Overlooked Versus USC?
Since 1922, when UCLA joined the PAC-12 conference, UCLA and USC have been one of the most entertaining and exciting rivalries to watch. Not only are the teams passionate about winning, but they are so passionate that the odds on the game are almost impossible to predict.
Last season, the USC Trojans faced the UCLA Bruins. UCLA has been a big ten punching bag up to this point and was not favored to win this game. USC started the season ranked and played well against some top-notch teams. USC was pretty heavy favorites, and for good reason. Across the board, the USC roster was outperforming the UCLA roster.
The gameday came and the atmosphere was electric and both teams were pumped. The game was a defensive match and the game ended 19-13 in favor of USC. This game was a lot closer than anticipated and brought UCLA and coach DeShaun Foster on the map for possible Big Ten champs next year, depending on their offseason.
Big Roster Matchup
The first and most crucial matchup is the QB battle. In the 2024 season, Jayden Maiava rallied his team to victory against the Bruins with his 221 passing yards and a touchdown. Ethan Garbers didn't have a bad game, numbers-wise, having 265 yards and a touchdown. Garbers couldn't generate a consistent momentum to help the Bruins score more.
This season, the matchup has changed. UCLA's new starting quarterback has a chance to flip the script entirely. Nico Iamaleava committed to UCLA in the 2024 offseason. Iamaleava saw big things coming for the Bruins and Foster and wants to become the leader of this program.
Iamaleava is a former 5-star who went to Tennessee. His 2024 campaign was successful in the fact that they made it to the college football playoffs. They would end up getting bounced by Ohio State, but still made the playoffs nonetheless. His numbers at Tennessee weren't mind-boggling, but he was efficient.
Iamaleava ended with a 63% completion percentage and 2,616 yards along with 19 touchdowns. But Tennessee had one of the best defenses in college football and didn't need 300 yards a game from Proformance to win their games.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava didn't play the whole 2024 season but still put up some impressive performances. His best game came in their loss against Notre Dame, where he had 360 yards and three touchdowns.
If both quarterbacks leap this offseason, this game will be very competitive, showcasing the talent of these teams.