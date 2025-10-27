Analyzing the Rest of UCLA’s Season Schedule
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we look at the rest of the Bruins' schedule and how it could play out.
To watch today's episode, view below:
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) had their storybook turnaround come to an abrupt end on Saturday, losing 56-6 to the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in crushing fashion.
The Bruins' fifth loss puts them just two losses away from losing a bowl game bid and matching last season's loss total, despite a 0-4 start to the season. If UCLA wants any chance at reaching six wins, the way their four final opponents' seasons play out is important.
With that being said, let's check out how the Bruins' remaining 2025 opponents performed in Week 9 of the college football slate.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)
Nebraska edged out a gritty win against Northwestern, giving up a 15-point lead before icing the game on a game-winning drive and winning, 28-21. The Wildcats ended their four-game win streak, which started when they beat the Bruins in Week 5.
The Cornhuskers are one of the Bruins' few remaining opponents who won't outright demolish them like the Indianas and Ohio States of the world. UCLA has a bye this week, and then will host Nebraska in the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 8.
With bowl eligibility on the line every week for the rest of the season, each game is of utmost importance if UCLA doesn't want to squander this storybook turnaround. ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 31.4% chance to win this matchup, which isn't the lowest odds they've had going into a game this season.
(1) Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten): BYE
The top team in the nation had a bye this week. Following the week of rest, Ohio State takes on Penn State on Nov. 1. The Bruins' upset win over the Nittany Lions a few weeks ago sparked their turnaround. Penn State has since fallen from grace.
Yet another dominant outing from the No.1 team in the country in Week 8. The Buckeyes received 60 of the 66 total first-place votes on this week's AP Top 25 poll after a 34-0 shutout on the road against Wisconsin. Although Indiana is creeping, Ohio State has looked far and away like the best team in the nation since beating then-top-ranked Texas to open the season.
UCLA goes on the road against Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 15. The Buckeyes don't play a ranked opponent at all for the rest of the season, making way for an unbeaten year. Naturally, ESPN gives the Bruins a 1.8% chance to beat Ohio State in Week 12.
Washington Huskies (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)
Washington bounced back from a brutal loss to Michigan last week by dominating No. 23 Illinois, 42-25, to match last season's win total through seven games. The Huskies received 46 votes for the AP Top 25 Poll this week for their win after getting none last week.
This marks yet another grueling opponent on UCLA's remaining schedule. Going into the season, Washington was projected to be slightly worse than the Bruins. The scripts flipped for both teams and Washington turned out to be one of the best teams in the nation.
UCLA takes on the Huskies in its final home game of the season. Depending on how these next two Bruins games go, they could be fighting for bowl eligibility in the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 22. ESPN gives UCLA a 20.8% chance to win this game.
(23) USC Trojans (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten): BYE
Despite having a bye this week, the Trojans moved back into the top 25, slotting in at No. 23. Reeling from a loss to No. 13 Notre Dame, the USC recoups to start their last slate of the season against Nebraska on the road on Nov. 1. This game comes a week before the Bruins take on the Cornhuskers.
The Bruins go to the Coliseum in the final game of the week to take on the Trojans on Nov. 29. As we've chronicled dating back to the offseason, this game could have major bowl game implications, especially if UCLA continues to keep on its level of play throughout the season.
Assuming the Bruins lose to Ohio State and Indiana, that means they'll have to beat Nebraska, Washington and USC to finish the season 6-6 and get a bowl game bid. Watch out for this game and the storylines it may have around it as the season plays out.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.