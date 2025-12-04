Tim Skipper Lands Head Coaching Job

Tim Skipper has found a new job, and it is not with the Bruins.

After finishing the season with the Bruins at 3-6, the Bruins' interim head coach would part ways with the team after the announcement of Bob Chesney hit the press. Skipper would sign a 5-year deal with Cal Poly.

Breaking Down His Season With UCLA

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper leaves the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Skipper was emotional during the game against USC. When the camera would pan to him, you could see tears rolling down his face. And for good reason too, he took a team that easily could have gone winless, and put them under the limelight during their mid-season win streak.

After the firing of Deshaun Foster on Sept.14, Skipper would inherit a team riddled with issues. Thankfully for the Bruins, Skipper has been in this situation before; his first time was as the interim head coach for Fresno State, where he would lead them to a bowl game.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks up at the video board in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

His debut against Northwestern was forgettable, but everything that followed was remarkable. He wasted no time making changes, immediately elevating Jerry Neuheisel to offensive coordinator. That move injected life into a Bruins team that, up to that point, had very little to be excited about.

The win over No. 7 Penn State was a shock to everyone. UCLA entered the matchup as a 25-point underdog, yet Skipper and Neuheisel coached as if they were playing a video game—ultra-aggressive, unpredictable, and fearless. Their approach paid off, delivering a stunning Bruins victory no one saw coming.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The wins against Maryland and Michigan State where just as impressive. The game against Michigan State gave Bruins hope that they would be able to take down some of the other power-house schools in the conference, as the Bruins won 38-13.

UCLA Bruins head coach Tim Skipper watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a nail-biter win over Maryland, the Bruins couldn’t close out the season on a high note. But expecting an interim-led team to pull off victories against No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana was never realistic.

Before the rain began to pour on the Bruins again, there was a genuine window where it looked like Tim Skipper might be part of UCLA’s long-term future .

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper talks to a official during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

However, with the Big Ten becoming increasingly competitive in recent years, the Bruins ultimately chose to move in another direction. Was it for the better? Probably. Still, Skipper proved he’s more than capable of succeeding as a college football coach. We all wish Skipper well for an unforgettable season.

