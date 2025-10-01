Three Bruins Offensive Stars Who Must Shine vs Penn State
The Bruins are hoping to make the game against Penn State competitive on Saturday. With issues plaguing the team, certain players have to rise above those problems to get something going. Will Tim Skipper be able to lead the Bruins to their first win of the year?
1. Nico Iamaleava
Nico Iamaleava has been ok to start the year. Expectations for Iamaleava coming into this season were sky high. After a great season with Tennessee last year, UCLA fans were hoping that he would be able to break out and become one of college football's premier quarterbacks. To start the season, he has not been that guy for the Bruins.
To start the season for the Bruins, Iamaleava has recorded 788 passing yards with a 4-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's been elite on the ground, however, leading the team in rushing yards with 204. The numbers haven't been pretty for Iamaleava; the media has labeled him one of this year's biggest transfer busts so far, a label he hopes to shed sooner rather than later.
Iamaleava is one of UCLA's top NIL recipients this year, and so far has not lived up to that figure. UCLA was expecting to get a big-game quarterback in Iamaleava, something that hadn't been seen at the start of the season. A way Iamaleava can change this narrative is by having a statement game against No.7-ranked Penn State, a team that is hoping to regain momentum after its loss last week.
2. Kwazi Gilmer
Kwazi Gilmer has been Iamaleava's favorite target this season. In the first four games of the season, Gilmer has racked up 19 catches for 225 yards as well as a touchdown. He has a chance to make a massive impact against Penn State.
Penn State's secondary has struggled to cover the team's number one receiver. Against Oregon, wide receiver Dakorien Moore was able to record seven catches for 89 yards. In an earlier game this season against a much weaker Nevada team, they gave up six catches, 76 yards, and a touchdown to Marcus Bellon.
There is definitely a soft spot in the very intimidating Penn State team. Gilmer has the talent to make things hard for the Nittany Lions; it's just a matter of taking advantage of the opportunities.
3. Anthony Woods
The run game has been ugly for the Bruins to start the season. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been the lead guy for the Bruins, with 204 rushing yards. The Bruins need one of their running backs to step up. The back that has been the primary guy so far is Anthony Woods. To start the season, Woods has recorded 127 yards on 25 carries.
His usage last week against Northwestern was minimal; this could be a result of an early-season coaching change following the firing of DeShaun Foster. However, the talent is still there; he is also a significant transfer this year for UCLA, who hasn't quite lived up to the expectations.
Woods had a good game against New Mexico, rushing 10 times for 64 yards, highlighting his explosiveness. Throughout the season, he has also been effective in the passing game with 13 catches for 103 yards. Against Penn State, he has an opportunity to solidify himself as the number one back, as Penn State has been questionable in defending the run.
The true identity of the Bruins will be revealed on Saturday. UCLA is potentially looking at starting the season 0-5 for the first time since 2018. If the Bruins hope to turn things around, they need to make this game close. The players outlined in this article need to have a career day if there is any hope for an upset win.
