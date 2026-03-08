Following UCLA’s 89–68 win over USC, there are a few things worth mentioning.

The Bruins looked excellent in their victory over the Trojans and did not appear to miss a step after their 20-point win over Nebraska in the previous game. With this win coming in the final game of the regular season, UCLA now has valuable momentum heading into the tournament.

UCLA Has Depth

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is congratulated by guard Eric Freeny (8) after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

One of the biggest takeaways is that UCLA may finally have the depth needed to make a deep tournament push. Eric Freeny had an impressive performance, scoring 10 points and grabbing five rebounds. His impact gives UCLA a level of flexibility that the Bruins did not have earlier in the season.

Brandon Williams also had a strong showing in this game. His ability to control the paint while also stretching the floor from beyond the arc makes him an excellent option when UCLA’s starters need rest. Looking ahead, the Bruins will need all the depth they can get, especially as the tournament progresses into the later rounds.

Donovan Dent is UCLA's MVP

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; FS1 analyst Miles Simon (right) interviews UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) after the game against the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent continues to be one of UCLA’s most important players. When he is playing aggressively, it gives UCLA a clearer offensive identity. With so many scoring threats on the roster, Dent has proven to be one of the most efficient and consistent options when the Bruins need points.

While it may be unlikely that Dent consistently scores 25-plus points during the tournament, he is certainly capable of doing so. More importantly, his ability to control the tempo and set up scoring opportunities for his teammates makes him an irreplaceable piece of UCLA’s system.

UCLA's Rebounding is Fixed

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskersforward Berke Buyuktuncel (9)and UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) tangle up under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Another encouraging sign is UCLA’s rebounding. This now marks three consecutive games in which the Bruins have outrebounded their opponents. In the previous meeting against USC, the Trojans held a significant advantage on the glass, outrebounding UCLA by a margin of 10.

In this game, however, the Bruins flipped that narrative by outrebounding USC 37–26. That kind of improvement on the boards is a very positive development for a team preparing for tournament play.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) tangles up with Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

If UCLA can maintain this rebounding momentum, the Bruins will become a much more dangerous opponent. Consistently winning the rebounding battle usually indicates strong effort and positioning, two qualities that are essential in postseason basketball.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Overall, this was a convincing performance for the Bruins. While there are still a few areas that need improvement, UCLA addressed several issues that had previously caused problems. As far as regular-season finales go, it would have been difficult to ask for a better result.