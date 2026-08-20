Former UCLA Football Top Recruit Is Already Playing Like One

Before spring and fall camps, I didn’t think we would see any freshman see meaningful snaps in a game for the Bruins this season, let alone start one.

However, one freshman has been playing like he wants some minutes, and he’s made quite an impression on Bob Chesney.

CJ Lavender Looks Great

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We're moving people around a bunch in the secondary. And I think they're all doing a really good job. I think CJ Lavender is a kid that just—he's fast, he's physical, he gets the game for a young kid. He plays it not like a freshman right now. And we threw him into the fire right now and made him go with the ones and made him go do some things in there against our guys, and I thought he's done a really good job of that."

UCLA’s incoming freshman recruiting cycle was not highly ranked by any measure. Lavender’s 3-star rating was among the highest for the Bruins' freshman class, and he’s looking like the best of the bunch so far.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney (right) with women's basketball coach Cori Close during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lavender is not only showing off in fall camp. When Chesney was asked who stood out in the scrimmages over the weekend , his answer was Lavender once again.

Can He See the Starting Lineup?

Even though Lavender has stood out in camp and live scrimmages, his path to carving out a starting role remains a little foggy.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (4) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was initially thrust into the reps with the ones due to a bunch of injuries along that defensive back unit. One of the defensive leaders, Cole Martin, was absent due to an injury he’s been dealing with, and Dante Lovett was also out dealing with an injury.

All of the sidelined secondary members seem more cautionary than anything for now, as Chesney doesn’t seem worried about them.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins logo in the end zone at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That being said, it seems like Lavender’s path to seeing the field as a starter may come down to the other cornerbacks' availability. With how he’s performed in camp, I definitely would not be surprised to see him get meaningful reps throughout the season, but when it comes to starting roles, it’s hard to pick out where and who he would replace.

Regardless, it’s great news to hear if you’re a Bruins fan. Seeing one of your top recruits in the most recent recruiting cycle living up to, and potentially exceeding, his recruiting ranking is an exciting thing to see.