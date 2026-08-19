Biggest Winners and Losers From UCLA Football's First Scrimmage

UCLA had its first preseason scrimmage this past weekend, and the live action gave us more insight into who’s trending upwards as camp progresses.

There were also standouts in the opposite direction, as there are some players on UCLA’s roster who have more work to do before the Bruins visit Cal on Sep. 5.

CJ Lavender

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Initially, we thought we wouldn’t see many freshmen take the field for the Bruins this season, but the former 3-star CJ Lavender has really stood out to the coaching staff.

Following practice on Monday, Bob Chesney had a lot of praise for Lavender’s game so far:

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think CJ Lavender's a kid that just, he's fast, he's physical, he gets the game for a young kid, and, you know, he plays it not like a freshman right now. [...] We threw him into the fire right now and made him go with the ones and made him go do some things in there against our guys, and I thought he's done a really good job of that.”

UCLA has a decent lineup in the secondary, but it wouldn’t be surprising if we see the freshman getting some reps on the field throughout the season.

Sam Yoon

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) moves out to pass as offensive lineman Sam Yoon (64) provides coverage against Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (8) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Presumed starting center Riley Robell has been dealing with injuries during preseason camp, and his absence has allowed others on the depth chart to get reps in with the first team.

While initially we thought Sam Yoon might have been the next man up, Derek Osman has been getting in with the first team instead. Now, it looks like Yoon is falling down the depth chart and may land as the third center on the depth chart when it becomes finalized.

Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reports came in weeks ago alerting fans that Nico Iamaleava started camp a little sloppy, but this week's report card is much more reassuring.

Iamaleava has a strong command of the offense and looks much cleaner than he has in previous practice sessions. Maybe the arrival of Derek Carr has provided Iamaleava with enough help to get him situated.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think he's doing a really good job of seeing the defense, and this defense is complicated and holds their shell as long as they can. And he's doing a really good job of identifying those things,” Chesney said following practice.

Leland Smith

One player who has been noticeably absent from positional battle conversations is San Jose State transfer Leland Smith.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In that wide receiver room, we’ve heard conversations regarding just about everyone except Smith. Semaj Morgan and Mikey Matthews continue to battle over that starting slot position, while Landon Ellis and Brian Rowe seemingly fit inside the starting roster. Even Aidan Mizell has received praise for his connection with Iamaleava, but the absence of any mention of Smith is disappointing.