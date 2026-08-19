Every UCLA Player Who Helped Starting Chances at Scrimmage
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The UCLA depth chart hasn’t been finalized for a reason. Throughout fall camp, there have been plenty of players to drop and rise in the rankings, and the same can be said during scrimmage season.
UCLA took part in its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday, and plenty of players took that opportunity to bolster their chances of landing a starting role.
Eugene Brooks and Carter Sweazie
I’m bunching both Brooks and Sweazie together because they seem like the so-called “winners” of the three-man battle UCLA had going on at the guard position.
Sweazie’s connection to Bob Chesney surely gave him extra incentive to be on that starting line. Meanwhile, Brooks' experience as a starter was probably too good to pass up, giving him that starting position on the left side.
Julian Armella, Sweazie, and Brooks had been battling for the two guard spots throughout spring and fall, but Sweazie and Brooks have consistently been lining up in the starting lineup, and the scrimmages helped further that place on the depth chart.
Julian Armella should serve as a very solid reserve guard if and when UCLA needs him.
Derek Osman
Staying on the offensive line, Riley Robell has missed a lot of time with a lingering MCL injury, and Derek Osman has been the guy to take his place.
Coach Chesney doesn’t seem all that worried about Robell’s injury, but I could foresee an injury like that lingering into the season, and if Robell’s status is ever in question, it seems like Osman will be the next man up.
Initially, we believed Sam Yoon would have been the backup center on the depth chart, but with Osman running with the ones, I think the depth chart has shifted in his favor.
CJ Lavender and Osiris Gilbert
The UCLA secondary unit has been dealing with some injuries, and though none have been major, it has allowed other defensive backs to get some vital playing time.
CJ Lavender and Osiris Gilbert have been the guys to step up, and Lavender was even given plenty of praise from Bob Chesney for rising to the occasion.
Again, if availability ever comes into question for this Bruins' secondary throughout the season, these would be the next guys up. As it stands, I would put Gilbert ahead of Lavender for the time being, but that’s also not a sure thing.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.