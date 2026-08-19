Every UCLA Player Who Helped Starting Chances at Scrimmage

The UCLA depth chart hasn’t been finalized for a reason. Throughout fall camp, there have been plenty of players to drop and rise in the rankings, and the same can be said during scrimmage season.

UCLA took part in its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday, and plenty of players took that opportunity to bolster their chances of landing a starting role.

Eugene Brooks and Carter Sweazie

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins logo in the end zone at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m bunching both Brooks and Sweazie together because they seem like the so-called “winners” of the three-man battle UCLA had going on at the guard position.

Sweazie’s connection to Bob Chesney surely gave him extra incentive to be on that starting line. Meanwhile, Brooks' experience as a starter was probably too good to pass up, giving him that starting position on the left side.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Frias II (22) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with offensive lineman Julian Armella (74) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Armella, Sweazie, and Brooks had been battling for the two guard spots throughout spring and fall, but Sweazie and Brooks have consistently been lining up in the starting lineup, and the scrimmages helped further that place on the depth chart.

Julian Armella should serve as a very solid reserve guard if and when UCLA needs him.

Derek Osman

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staying on the offensive line, Riley Robell has missed a lot of time with a lingering MCL injury, and Derek Osman has been the guy to take his place.

Coach Chesney doesn’t seem all that worried about Robell’s injury, but I could foresee an injury like that lingering into the season, and if Robell’s status is ever in question, it seems like Osman will be the next man up.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Initially, we believed Sam Yoon would have been the backup center on the depth chart, but with Osman running with the ones, I think the depth chart has shifted in his favor.

CJ Lavender and Osiris Gilbert

The UCLA secondary unit has been dealing with some injuries, and though none have been major, it has allowed other defensive backs to get some vital playing time.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Osiris Gilbert (18) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Lavender and Osiris Gilbert have been the guys to step up, and Lavender was even given plenty of praise from Bob Chesney for rising to the occasion.

Again, if availability ever comes into question for this Bruins' secondary throughout the season, these would be the next guys up. As it stands, I would put Gilbert ahead of Lavender for the time being, but that’s also not a sure thing.

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