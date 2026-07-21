The Biggest Concern Nobody Is Talking About for UCLA

UCLA added 42 transfers and a combination of 20 incoming freshmen and junior college players in the 2026 class as new players to the roster. As many as 15 newcomers could start for UCLA entering the 2026 season. The extreme roster overhaul is not unusual for a program with a new head coach in the transfer portal era.

New head coach Bob Chensey brought 10 transfers with him from James Madison to UCLA. The 10 James Madison players gained experience in the College Football Playoff, losing 51-34 to Oregon last season. James Madison outscored Oregon 28-17 in the second half.

James Madison to UCLA Transfers

Chesney has been able to create more continuity with 12 coaches also following him from James Madison to UCLA. The 10 transfers and 12 coaches will be able to assist Chesney in instituting the culture he wants at UCLA and in the systems the Bruins play offensively and defensively.

Edge rushers Aiden Gobaira and Sahir West, right guard Carter Sweazie, running back Wayne Knight, wide receiver Landon Ellis, tight end Josh Phifer, and center Riley Robell are transfers from James Madison who are projected as starters for UCLA ahead of the 2026 season.

Setting the standard. Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Ten & First Team All-American📋 #4sup pic.twitter.com/PtBZUnOPbE — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) July 14, 2026

Wayne Knight Needs To Have a Big Impact

Knight was seventh on On3's list of the 10 most impactful transfers in the Big 10 entering 2026. In 2025, Knight had 207 carries for 1,373 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, and 40 receptions for 397 yards and another score. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava led UCLA with 505 rushing yards in 2025.

Wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer led UCLA with 535 yards from scrimmage. UCLA finished 120th nationally in 2025, averaging 319.9 yards per game. Led by Knight, James Madison was sixth nationally, averaging 452.6 total yards per game.

Nico Iamaleava Adds Some Continuity for UCLA

Nico Iamaleava returns for his second season as the UCLA starting quarterback to provide the Bruins with some continuity. Chesney and Dean Kennedy will be the third head coach, offensive coordinator, and QB coach that Iamaleava will play for in as many years.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Hall Schmidt (65) defends against defensive lineman Sahir West (15) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Chesney Work His Magic?

Chesney has had a winning record in all 16 of his seasons as a head coach in Division III, Division II, the Football Championship Subdivision, and Group of Five James Madison. Moving up to UCLA in a Power Conference program is the biggest challenge of Chesney's career. Getting all the newcomers to build chemistry is the key to UCLA's 2026 success.