Why UCLA Football Could See a Major Turnaround in 2026

Bob Chesney arrives at UCLA with the task of turning around a program that had its fourth-worst season in 98 years of the program. Chesney brought 10 players with him from James Madison, out of the 43 incoming transfers on the UCLA roster. UCLA also added 20 prospects in the 2026 class.

UCLA had an anemic offense unable to create big plays and a porous defense that failed to get into opponents' backfields in 2026. UCLA has added playmakers on offense and the defensive line . The biggest questions will be a lack of roster cohesion and whether UCLA has any playmakers on the outside to spread the field.

Coaching Staff Tops Improvements

First off, thanks to JR for running numbers like this. Secondly, UCLA has quite a bit of experience under its belt. https://t.co/8euUTnMAOE — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) July 25, 2026

Chesney, new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Dean Kennedy, and defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler arrive at UCLA after leading James Madison to the College Football Playoff in 2025. Kennedy led the James Madison offense to finish ninth nationally , averaging 37.1 points per game and 15th, posting 452.6 total yards per game.

UCLA was 125th nationally in 2025, averaging 18.2 PPG and 120th, posting 319.9 total YPG. Under Hitschler, James Madison was 13th, allowing 18.4 PPG and fifth, holding opponents to 266.6 YPG. UCLA finished 127th, allowing 33.4 PPG and 85th, with opponents posting 387.0 YPG.

James Madison Offensive Playmakers

With the tea leaves on X, UCLA’s inaugural staff under Bob Chesney is looking like



OC: Dean Kennedy

OL: Chris Smith

RB: AJ Steward

WR: Colin Lockett

TE/ST: Drew Canan



DC: Colin Hitschler

DL: Sam Daniels

LB: Vic So’oto

S: Gabe Lynn

DB/NB: Eddie Whitley#UCLA — Jason Fray (@_calcio23) December 30, 2025

Running back Wayne Knight is expected to be the most important player for UCLA on offense with quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Knight was one of the most dynamic RBs nationally in 2025. The addition of Knight should instantly provide UCLA with a far more dynamic offense, particularly on the ground.

James Madison Edge Rusher Give UCLA Big Boost

The addition of James Madison Edge rushers Aiden Gobaira and Samir West should provide a huge boost to what was an anemic UCLA defensive line in 2026. UCLA was last nationally, averaging 3.33 TFLs and 0.83 sacks per game in 2025.

West had 45 tackles and led JMU with 14.0 TFLs and 7.0 sacks in 2025. Gobaira had 38 tackles, was second on JMU with 7.5 sacks, and third with 4.0 sacks in 2025.

Will UCLA Wide Receivers Create Enough Big Plays?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA was one of the worst teams nationally in 2025 in creating explosive plays. Mikey Matthews, the leading returning receiver for UCLA, had nine catches of 15 yards or more in 2026 and four for 25 or more yards.

James Madison transfer Landon Ellis had 16 receptions for 15 or more yards in 2025 and seven for 25 or greater.

Building Chemistry on the 2026 UCLA Roster

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question if UCLA improved the chemistry on the roster after a disastrous 2025 season will be answered after the Bruins finish their 2026 schedule. It is difficult to gauge on the precipice of training camp.

Chensey has improved his programs in his inaugural seasons at every stop. The Big 10 is the biggest challenge of Chensey's career. UCLA appears to have made the right hire as head coach.