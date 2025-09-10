'Gonna Be A Guy': UCLA Freshman Turning Heads Early
It's often rare for a true freshman to stand out among loads of transfers in this new era of college football, but UCLA Bruins freshman linebacker Jewelous "JuJu" Walls is one of them.
Upon their early defensive struggles, UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe has been trying to find ways to get the freshman on the field.
"There are some guys that I'm trying to find a spot to get on the field," Malloe said during Tuesday's media availability. "One of them would be 41. He has another athletic ability that you guys have seen during camp, but it's just got to be spots and when we can put him in to give him the best chance."
Malloe isn't the only one with that sentiment. Bruins edge rusher Anthony Jones had high praise for Walls.
"He's going to be a guy," Jones said Tuesday. "And I tell him that all the time. He's one player that you know what you're going to get out of him at practice, in the game. So just like Coach Malloe said, finding ways to get him involved. We can get him in on second-and-long, more pass rush opportunities, because he's just a real dynamic player."
Walls is a three-star freshman out of the class of 2025 and came to Westwood as the No. 53-ranked edge in the nation.
UCLA's Remaining Strength of Schedule Points to Dark Outlook
Every game is important in a college football season. However, UCLA's Week 2 matchup against the UNLV Rebels may have been the most crucial for the Bruins to maintain a positive outlook on the season.
You may think to yourself, 'It's Week 2, surely UCLA can recoup wins over time.' Maybe, but it's not looking like it.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the Bruins have the 18th-hardest remaining strength of schedule in all of college football. To take it further, UCLA is ranked 134th in the nation for its average in-game win probability. 134th.
All the more reason why coming out of non-conference play with at least two wins was of utmost importance. The Bruins, also according to ESPN Analytics, are favored in just one game the rest of the season -- Friday against New Mexico.
To take it even further, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule ranks sixth in the Big Ten, behind Wisconsin, Purdue, Rutgers, Iowa and Northwestern. Not bad, right? Well, the Bruins are the only team of those six yet to win a game. Only Iowa and Northwestern have a loss.
As it stands right now, it's hard to see how UCLA can eclipse even three wins the rest of the season. DeShaun Foster must hope for another second-half momentum swing this season if the Bruins want to get close to making a bowl game.
