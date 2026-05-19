UCLA's Iamaleava Finally Has the Right Coach Around Him

For the first time in a while, Nico Iamaleava actually feels set up to succeed. That sounds obvious because Nico has always had talent. Everybody knew that coming out of high school. Huge arm, athleticism, 5-star hype, massive expectations. But honestly, his first couple of years of college football felt messy more than anything else. People kept trying to force him into becoming this calm pocket passer when that has never really been his game.

Now at UCLA Bruins football, things finally make more sense. The biggest mistake people make with Nico is comparing him to quarterbacks who just stand in the pocket and throw 40 times a game. That is not what makes him dangerous.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nico is at his best when he is moving, improvising, and making defenses panic. That is why the addition of Dean Kennedy matters so much. Kennedy’s entire system works better with mobile quarterbacks who can create chaos.

Look at the quarterbacks he coached before this. Guys like Matt Sluka and Alonza Barnett were successful because they used both their arms and their legs. That is exactly what UCLA should be doing with Nico.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last Season Was Basically Survival Mode

People forget how rough last year was offensively for UCLA. The offensive line struggled. The run game disappeared for stretches. Coaching changes made everything feel unstable. Half the time, it looked like Nico was trying to save broken plays by himself. And honestly, sometimes he did.

His stats were not incredible, but they also were not terrible considering the situation. Nearly 2,000 passing yards, over 500 rushing yards, and he was basically UCLA’s entire offense at times. The Penn State upset alone showed what Nico can become when he plays freely instead of overthinking every throw.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This Is the Year NFL Scouts Start Paying Attention Again

A year ago, Nico’s draft stock definitely dropped. There is no point pretending otherwise. Too many turnovers. Too inconsistent. Too many games where he looked uncomfortable in the offense. But this season feels different because the coaching finally matches his skill set.

Instead of trying to turn Nico into some slow, conservative quarterback, UCLA can finally lean into what actually makes him dangerous. Rollouts. Designed runs. Deep shots. Fast tempo. Letting him play aggressively instead of robotically. That is how you unlock his potential.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UCLA’s Entire Ceiling Depends on Nico Taking Over

The scary part for the rest of the Big Ten is that UCLA suddenly has more help around him, too. The Bruins improved the offensive line, added more depth at running back, and brought in better athletes around the offense. Nico no longer has to carry every single drive himself.

If he cuts down the interceptions and pushes past 20 touchdown passes, UCLA becomes a real problem. Not because they will suddenly become national title favorites. But because a confident Nico Iamaleava is probably the most dangerous quarterback UCLA has had in years.